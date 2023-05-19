Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

Question 1: Will the Jaguars win at least 10 games this season?

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. Jacksonville’s current regular season win total is set at 9.5 wins on DraftKings Sportsbook. Can the Jaguars reach double-digit wins for the seventh time in franchise history?

Question 2: Which quarterback matchup are you most excited to see?

The Jaguars will have plenty of interesting quarterback matchups in 2023. In addition to potentially playing four rookie quarterbacks, three of which are in the AFC South, Trevor Lawrence will face several fellow elite AFC quarterbacks.

Weeks 1 & 6: Fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson (Colts)

Weeks 2 & 12: Second overall pick C.J. Stroud (Texans)

Weeks 11 & 18: 33rd overall pick Will Levis (Titans)

Week 17: first overall pick Bryce Young (Panthers)

Week 2: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Week 5: Josh Allen (Bills)

Week 13: Joe Burrow (Bengals)

Week 15: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Lawrence lost to Burrow in 2021 but beat Allen the same season and defeated Jackson last year. The Jags lost both of their matchups against the Chiefs last season.