Jaguars have 10th best odds to win Super Bowl 2024

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, which means we can officially look forward to the 2023-24 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the 10th-best odds (+2500) to win Super Bowl LVIII. The league championship game is set for February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Find other NFL futures and more odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full odds:

The Titans, Colts, and Texans notably have three of the four lowest Super Bowls odds listed. Jacksonville doesn't have a hard path to winning consecutive AFC South titles.

To me, the best values on the board are the Dolphins, Seahawks, and Vikings (Jaguar Report Podcast listeners know I like the Ravens as well). The worst values are the Jets, Lions, and Rams.