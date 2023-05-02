Jaguars have 10th best odds to win Super Bowl 2024

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, which means we can officially look forward to the 2023-24 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the 10th-best odds (+2500) to win Super Bowl LVIII. The league championship game is set for February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Find other NFL futures and more odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Full odds:
- Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
- San Francisco 49ers (+900)
- Buffalo Bills (+900)
- Cincinatti Bengals (+1100)
- New York Jets (+1400)
- Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
- Detroit Lions (+1900)
- Miami Dolphins (+2000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2500)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2800)
- Seattle Seahawks (+3000)
- Cleveland Browns (+3500)
- New Orleans Saints (+3500)
- Denver Broncos (+4000)
- Minnesota Vikings (+4500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
- New York Giants (+5000)
- Chicago Bears (+5000)
- New England Patriots (+6000)
- Los Angeles Rams (+6500)
- Washington Commanders (+6500)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+6500)
- Green Bay Packers (+6500)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7000)
- Carolina Panthers (+7500)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7500)
- Tennessee Titans (+8000)
- Indianapolis Colts (+10000)
- Houston Texans (+20000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
The Titans, Colts, and Texans notably have three of the four lowest Super Bowls odds listed. Jacksonville doesn't have a hard path to winning consecutive AFC South titles.
To me, the best values on the board are the Dolphins, Seahawks, and Vikings (Jaguar Report Podcast listeners know I like the Ravens as well). The worst values are the Jets, Lions, and Rams.
