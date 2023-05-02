Podcast: Jaguars draft review with grades for each pick

Check out Episode 39 of the Jaguar Report Podcast, hosted by John Shipley and Gus Logue.
You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more. Find written Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft draft content on Big Cat Country’s Jaguars Home Page.
Here’s each member of Jacksonville’s 2023 class:
- First round, 27th overall: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
- Second round, 61st overall (via CHI): Penn State TE Brenton Strange
- Third round, 88th overall: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
- Fourth round, 121st overall: Florida LB Ventrell Miller
- Fourth round, 130th overall (from BUF): Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy
- Fourth round, 135th overall (from CHI): Louisville EDGE Yasir Abdullah
- Fifth round, 160th overall (from NYG): Texas A&M Antonio Johnson
- Sixth round, 185th overall (from NYJ): Penn State WR Parker Washington
- Sixth round, 202nd overall: Rutgers CB Christian Braswell
- Sixth round, 208th overall (from PHI): Pittsburgh S Erick Hallett II
- Seventh round, 226th overall (from CAR): App. State OL Cooper Hodges
- Seventh round, 227th overall (from NO): North Carolina DT Raymond Vohasek
- Seventh round, 240th overall (from NYG): Houston EDGE Derek Parish
