Jaguars make more roster moves and announce preseason schedule

The Jaguars have made more roster moves! Earlier this week, the team signed former Rams wide receiver/ tight end Jacob Harris and safety Latavious Brini, along with waiving former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. In addition to Harris and Brini, the Jaguars have signed former Washington Commanders tight end Sammis Reyes and former Arlington Renegades linebacker Willie Taylor III.

Reyes played basketball at Tulane and for the Chilean National Team before beginning his football career in 2021. He started in one game and appeared in 11 during his time with Washington and spent the 2022 season on the Chicago Bears practice squad. Reyes made NFL history by becoming the first Chilean player in the league.

During the XFL’s 2023 season, Taylor recorded 11 tackles and 4 sacks. He previously played at Washington State and Eastern Kentucky University. During Taylor’s last season at Eastern Kentucky, he started in all 11 games and recorded 37 tackles and 2 sacks. Safety Deionte Thompson was released and wide receiver Jaylon Moore was placed on the injured reserve list.



The preseason schedule was finalized! The Jaguars will kick off against the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday, August 12th at 5:00 pm EST. The following Saturday will be a 1:00 pm EST game against the Detroit Lions. The only home preseason game will be Saturday, August 26th at 7:00 pm EST against the Miami Dolphins. Due to the NFL’s 17-game regular season model, the AFC teams will only host one preseason game since they have 9 home games.

Our QB1 Trevor Lawrence was the only quarterback listed on PFF’s 25 under 25 list, but the disrespect to have him as number 18. I’m not sure how many times he has to say, “The game ain’t played on paper.”

Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell will be attending the NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program for the second year in a row. The 40 participants are selected based on their high probability to be considered for a head coach position in the future. The program is meant to increase exposure and help build and establish relationships between diverse coaching talent and NFL owners/executives.

Coach Doug Pederson hosted a Legends and Rookies dinner for the second year. Some of the legends included Mike Hollis, Marcus Stroud, Lonnie Marts, and one of my favorites, Big John Henderson.

For the second straight year, Coach Pederson hosted a Legends and Rookie Class dinner. We had 15 former players in attendance to share a meal and knowledge with the 2023 rookies.@Jaguars | @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/zIPDtmRqAN — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) May 18, 2023

Our friend Jaxson de Ville needs our help to become a 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame inductee. Voting is open until May 27th. Click here to vote!