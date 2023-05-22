Jaguars way-way-way-too-early 2024 mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is complete and the Jacksonville Jaguars have most of its depth chart locked into place. It’s best to focus on the present -- but sometimes, that’s not as much fun.

Here's a way-way-way-too-early 2024 mock draft.

Expected draft position via Tankathon

First round, 23rd overall: Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer

2019 seventh overall pick Josh Allen is currently set for unrestricted free agency next offseason. Even if he signs an extension, Allen and Travon Walker could always use more help up front against the AFC’s gauntlet of quarterbacks.

Sawyer was the highest-rated member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class as the no. 1 prospect out of Ohio and no. 3 prospect in the nation. He can align with his hand in the dirt or in a two-point stance off the edge.

JACK SAWYER, TOO BIG, TOO STRONG pic.twitter.com/FNrgKPmw7A — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) November 6, 2021

Second round, 55th overall: Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr.

The depth behind Tyson Campbell in Jacksonville is worrisome. Opposing offenses weren't afraid to target 5’ 9” corner Darious Williams last season, and rest of the room doesn't inspire much confidence (see: AFC’s gauntlet of quarterbacks).

Jason Marshall Jr. could be a great pairing with Campbell as another instinctive and SEC-battled cornerback. The Miami native had one interception (see below), eight pass breakups, and zero touchdowns allowed in 336 coverage snaps last year, per PFF.

What a PICK from Jason Marshall Jr. pic.twitter.com/4shC5WnIa4 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 19, 2022

Third overall, pick 86: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany

Offensive guard could very well be Jacksonville’s biggest need next offseason. The current contracts for Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley expire after this year, and Brandon Scherff will turn 32 in December.

Christian Mahogany earned an All-ACC selection as a true sophomore in 2021 alongside Zion Johnson, who was selected 17th overall last year. Unfortunately, Mahogany missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL. He’ll also turn 24 as a rookie.

Mahogany has plenty of mauler moments already on tape, but where he falls in the ‘24 draft depends on his health.

Christian Mahogany (RG 73)… very strong lower body, explosive power through his hips. Easy movement on the combo and sufficient mover up to second level. It’s over when he gets inside.



Side note: Myles Murphy is an animal. pic.twitter.com/m0LDjBxD6M — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) June 9, 2022

Note: one of Jacksonville’s 2024 mid-round selections will be sent to Atlanta due to the Calvin Ridley trade. There’s a good chance it’ll be a second- or third-rounder. Since Ridley has yet to play a snap, we’ll assume it’ll be a fourth-round pick for now.

Which prospects do you want to see the team draft next year, Jaguars fans?