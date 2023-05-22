Calvin Ridley turns heads in first Jaguars offseason workout

Organized team activities (OTAs) have started for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although OTAs are voluntary, only three veterans were not in attendance on Tuesday: Evan Engram, Cam Robinson, and Josh Allen. Coach Doug Pederson spoke on the impressive turnout:

"We're building that foundation, every year is a different year." #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xkIYJvjutk — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 22, 2023

Doug Pederson also provided some insight on Engram, Allen, and Robinson:

No Josh Allen during the voluntary portion of offseason workouts, but Doug says they’ve been in communication and he is working. — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) May 22, 2023

Doug on Anton + Walker getting more reps during OTAs



“Even if Cam were here right now, he’s hurt. He wouldn’t be doing a lot of stuff. It be same situation”



(Also said Anton is playing RT. Also no update on the Cam appeal from the league) https://t.co/0wSWqWngn9 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 22, 2023

While Anton Harrison was getting reps at right tackle, it was noted by Mia O’Brien that Antonio Johnson was working with the safeties and Erick Hallett with the cornerbacks.

#Jaguars rookie Antonio Johnson working with S Rayshawn Jenkins.



Looked like Rayshawn was saying something to Johnson after the rep was finished. pic.twitter.com/aCJkVq3k6C — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 22, 2023

Rayshawn Jenkins, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, and Tre Herndon:

Rayshawn Jenkins, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, and Tre Herndon pic.twitter.com/7kmpLJC4WI — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 22, 2023

Tuesday also brought the first clips of Calvin Ridley officially working out in black and teal:

Local media's first glimpse at Calvin Ridley at a #Jaguars practice. pic.twitter.com/O5JaN63oau — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 22, 2023

More video of #Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley from today’s OTA. pic.twitter.com/hSPuBR9Oxu — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 22, 2023

Trevor Lawrence (or perhaps Wingard in a Lawrence jersey):

Trevor Lawrence in the building pic.twitter.com/cmQRAAplFC — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 22, 2023

Some 16 content to cleanse your timeline from whatever ills in this world there are #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QptfWRqo0b — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 22, 2023

Trevor to Tank Bigsby:

Lawrence to Etienne:

Trevor to Travis



16 + 1= pic.twitter.com/tJkLcGZMd2 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 22, 2023

If you couldn’t tell, I was most excited to see Calvin Ridley, as I’ve been a fan of his since Alabama. Although the team has until July to reach a deal with Engram, I’m hoping we hear something about his contract sooner rather than later. Did anything from these clips stand out to you? Let us know in the comments how you are feeling.