 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Calvin Ridley turns heads in first Jaguars offseason workout

The first clips of Calvin Ridley and other OTA news

By cnconnor Updated
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Organized team activities (OTAs) have started for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although OTAs are voluntary, only three veterans were not in attendance on Tuesday: Evan Engram, Cam Robinson, and Josh Allen. Coach Doug Pederson spoke on the impressive turnout:

Doug Pederson also provided some insight on Engram, Allen, and Robinson:

While Anton Harrison was getting reps at right tackle, it was noted by Mia O’Brien that Antonio Johnson was working with the safeties and Erick Hallett with the cornerbacks.

Rayshawn Jenkins, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, and Tre Herndon:

Tuesday also brought the first clips of Calvin Ridley officially working out in black and teal:

Trevor Lawrence (or perhaps Wingard in a Lawrence jersey):

Trevor to Tank Bigsby:

Lawrence to Etienne:

If you couldn’t tell, I was most excited to see Calvin Ridley, as I’ve been a fan of his since Alabama. Although the team has until July to reach a deal with Engram, I’m hoping we hear something about his contract sooner rather than later. Did anything from these clips stand out to you? Let us know in the comments how you are feeling.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...