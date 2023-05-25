Jaguars sign Super Bowl winning kicker Brandon McManus, waive Riley Patterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed 10-year veteran kicker Brandon McManus, the team announced on Thursday.

McManus signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but was waived just before the season began. He then signed with the Giants the following year and played in four preseason games, making two 45-plus yard field goals and all five of his extra points attempts.

Temple’s all-time leading scorer was then traded to the Broncos to fill in for suspended starter Matt Prater. McManus kicked for about half of the 2014 season before securing Denver’s starting job in 2015.

In the season opener, he became the third player in league history to make multiple field goals of 56-plus yards in the same game. He also set a franchise record with 10 postseason field goals as he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 over the Panthers in the same year.

Since he became Denver’s full-time guy, McManus ranks third among all NFL kickers in regular season field goals (214) behind only Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein. He set his career-long record with a 61-yarder in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

McManus was one of the best kickers to hit free agency in some time when he was surprisingly released by the Broncos two days ago.

The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 23, 2023

Riley Patterson was subsequently waived, though he performed admirably last season for Jacksonville. He made 30 of 35 field goal attempts and only missed one extra point in the regular season. The second-year pro was also clutch, making all five field goal attempts from Week 18 through the Divisional Round.

Patterson is a viable starter in the league -- but the NFL does stand for Not For Long.

This is a nice pickup by Jacksonville. How are you feeling, Jags fans?