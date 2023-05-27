Evan Engram says he “needed Jacksonville” and Christian Kirk calls route running “an art”

Tight end Evan Engram made an appearance on the 2nd Wind podcast. Engram said he had the best time of his life during the 2022 season with the Jaguars and that he “needed Jacksonville” after playing for the New York Giants. Engram spoke about his time with the Giants and getting back on track mentally after his confidence shattered in New York. You can find the full episode here. Now if we could get him locked into a contract, that would be great.

“I needed Jacksonville.”



A year before he left the @Giants, Evan Engram had his confidence shattered and hit rock bottom mentally...



He turned to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for inspiration, studying how they worked, matured, and overcame adversity to become basketball… pic.twitter.com/hxrufcTegg — 2nd Wind Podcast (@2ndWindPod) May 25, 2023

When the @Giants drafted him in the 1st round, the sky was the limit for Evan Engram.



Then came the injuries, dropped passes, and media scrutiny...



But in the face of all the adversity, @eazyengram persevered and is now one of the top tight-ends in the NFL with the @Jaguars.… pic.twitter.com/I40yIi3gMw — 2nd Wind Podcast (@2ndWindPod) May 23, 2023

After a decade of growing their brand in the UK, the Jaguars have expanded their marketing rights! As part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, the team has expanded into the Republic of Ireland. When asked about being awarded the rights, owner Shad Khan stated:

“I am delighted to be able to announce that we are expanding our marketing rights into the Republic of Ireland, which not only underpins our long-term commitment to the UK but presents us with the opportunity to amplify our trajectory of growth internationally. The Republic is famous for its love of American Football, therefore appealing to new Jaguars fans through meaningful fan engagement and bespoke initiatives that will contribute to communities in the Republic, will truly reflect the Jaguars position as an international NFL team”.

We are expanding our marketing rights into the Republic of Ireland pic.twitter.com/sy5i3KvRh6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 24, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers were also awarded marketing rights in the Republic of Ireland. To answer the question as to whether or not the Jaguars will play in Ireland/lose another game:

The latter for now. It’s about marketing, not necessarily playing a game. But with how the NFL is turning to international, that wouldn’t surprise me at some point in the future https://t.co/NQfXOQs0Mu — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 23, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated the intent behind the Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London is to see “the impact of it and learn from it”, and that the NFL would “possibly” try three international games at some point. (Deep breath) I sincerely hope the Jaguars do not start playing three international games during the season unless they’re all away games.

Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show thinks the Jaguars are “ready to handle being the AFC South favorites”. Adams noted the Jaguars have a first-place schedule in comparison to the rest of the AFC South and stated she thinks the team is “up for the task”.

Are the Jaguars ready to handle being the AFC South favorites?



They have a tough path ahead, but @heykayadams thinks they’re up for the task! pic.twitter.com/yDCTKn3SPJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 23, 2023

While speaking with Kay Adams, Matt Hamilton explained that he thought the addition of Calvin Ridley will help elevate Trevor Lawrence in the MVP conversation:

Can the addition of @CalvinRidley1 vault Trevor Lawrence into the MVP convo this year? I say yes and show you why in this week’s Hammer Time@heykayadams @FanDuelTV @UpAndAdamsShow @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/LXVrHWJBlR — Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) May 26, 2023

Big G from Good Morning Football made three predictions for the upcoming 2023 season. The first is: The Jaguars will be a top 3 AFC team and Trevor Lawrence will be a finalist for MVP.

3 Predictions for 2023 From Big G



#1:

The Jags will be a top 3 team in AFC and Trevor Lawrence will be an MVP finalist @Geraldini93 pic.twitter.com/fCU1Ap8fcq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 24, 2023

In more Jaguars hype, NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe talked about how he thinks the Jaguars are coming for the top of the AFC. Wolfe stated he noticed “the culture shifting about midseason when Trevor Lawrence realized ‘I’m him’”.

Jaguars have arrived. Trevor Lawrence has arrived. And don’t be surprised if they both crash the AFC top contender party soon.



Buying or selling early team hype on @NFLTotalAccess with @RealMikeRob. My take on #Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/PFj6CqUozA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 25, 2023

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins spoke on playing with new wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Jenkins noted, “It just looks different” when playing with Ridley during OTAs.

Coach Doug Pederson spoke on Rayshawn Jenkins and called him “One of those guys that you lean on.”

: an athlete, play, etc., that suddenly changes the outcome of a game or contest



see also: Rayshawn Jenkins pic.twitter.com/gL906K9aXn — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 24, 2023

Wide receiver Christian Kirk spoke to the media about improving his game, Calvin Ridley, and the wide receiver room. Kirk stated, “Me, Zay, all the other guys, you know we all kind of just hit ideas off of one another because route running is an art”.

“Be a very harsh critic of myself and my game. Come out here and try to perfect it every day.” @ckirk on improving each day, our WR room, and more. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 25, 2023

Some news around the NFL:

A bylaw was approved to allow a third quarterback to be active without using a roster spot. NFL owners have agreed to a one-year trial of spotting the ball on the 25-yard line following a fair catch inside the 25-yard line of a kickoff. I can get behind the new third quarterback bylaw but I do not understand spotting a fair catch at the 25-yard line. The locations for the 2025 Draft and 2026 Super Bowl were announced. The 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay and Levi’s Stadium will host its second Super Bowl in 2026.

