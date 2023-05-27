Reasons why the Jaguars should not sign Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins yesterday. The question has been asked if the Jaguars should sign Hopkins. I have seen mixed reactions as to whether or not it’s a good idea and I had some thoughts. The wide receiver room is arguably our strongest at the moment, and the team currently has thirteen wide receivers on the roster. There are four specific reasons (in alphabetical order) why I don’t think the Jaguars need to sign Hopkins.

Jamal Agnew

During the 2022 regular season, Agnew averaged 8.1 yards, scored 3 touchdowns, and caught 23 out of 30 targets. While the number of targets he got was low, he had solid catches during the week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

2. Zay Jones

In 2022 Jones ranked 21st with 82 catches. During the regular season, he had a total of 823 yards and scored 5 touchdowns. Plus there’s this:

3. Christian Kirk

During the regular season, Kirk had over 1000 yards, 84 catches, averaged 13.19 yards, and scored 8 touchdowns. He was ranked 14th for yards, tied at 18th for catches, and tied at 11th for touchdowns. He also saved my fantasy football team a few times.

4. Calvin Ridley

Although we have not seen Ridley play in black and teal yet, his gameplay is top-tier. During his last full season with the Atlanta Falcons, he had 1374 yards, averaged 15.3 yards, and scored 9 touchdowns.

Kick off your Friday with some Calvin Ridley highlights #DUUUVAL | @CalvinRidley1 pic.twitter.com/60U5E74Jqs — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 24, 2023

Plus, I think the team could spend that money elsewhere, perhaps on a pass rusher. In addition to the money it would take, next year Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Josh Allen, Cam Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Tyson Campbell, Walker Little, and Andre Cisco will be eligible for new contracts. It doesn’t make sense to me to sign him. What would you do? Let us know in the comments.