Calvin Ridley shows no signs of rust during offseason practice

Week two of Jaguars OTAs started! Today was day four out of ten scheduled OTA practices. Head Coach Doug Pederson and Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell met with the media to start the day off.

WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Doug Pederson and Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell meet with the media. Presented by @Dream_Finders https://t.co/Jr8gN3FUuW — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 30, 2023

Coach Pederson spoke briefly about wide receiver Calvin Ridley sitting out a few reps during last week’s practice, the wide receivers, and the rookie class. Pederson stated Ridley was the type of guy you “have to pump the brakes with” because he wants to go so hard during practice. The team is trying to “be careful” with him since he is coming off of an injury. Pederson said Ridley is doing a great job, and the work he’s doing with Trevor shows.

Doug Pederson says the #Jaguars are being “cautious” with Calvin Ridley during OTAs as he gets fully-acclimated back to a full football regiment (thus his absence in some team periods).



Nothing injury related. Says he’s picking up offense + “no sign of rust” — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 30, 2023

When asked about the wide receiver room as a whole, Pederson noted the team has a lot of flexibility when it comes to attacking defenses since the Jaguars have the option to use two tight ends along with three or four receivers. “It’s hard to take a guy like Calvin, Christian, or Zay, even Jamal off the field”. Pederson also called Kirk a great leader in the locker room and a guy the team can lean on.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says that WR Calvin Ridley being held out during the first OTA for a couple of drills was just for precautionary reasons.



“He’s the kind of guy that you have to pump the breaks with,” Pederson said. pic.twitter.com/9ryaIOudi0 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) May 30, 2023

When asked if any of the rookies stood out, Pederson said, “I like our draft class. The way they’ve worked. The way they’ve studied. The way they’ve handled the classroom to the field.”

Asked Doug about the rookie class / if anyone has stood out



Specifically mentioned (“naturally”) top-three picks in Anton Harrison, Brenton Strange & Tank Bigsby. Also noted the “three DBs” in Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell, & Erick Hallett #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 30, 2023

Last week, it was noted that Evan Engram, Josh Allen, and Cam Robinson did not attend the voluntary practices. While Engram and Allen were still missing, Cam Robinson was on the field practicing today.

88 of #Jaguars’ 90-man roster members are here today.



Evan Engram and Josh Allen are the only two absences #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 30, 2023

The media was allowed to observe OTAs today, so I rounded up some highlights that were posted on social media of the practice.

Trevor to Zay from two different angles, because it truly was a thing of beauty:

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw a bomb to Zay Jones during OTAs today.



I talked with Zay after practice, always good to chop it up with him. pic.twitter.com/kazxjd9p7x — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 30, 2023

Lawrence to Strange:

Trevor Lawrence to Brenton Strange: pic.twitter.com/6UbMUKYQ2l — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 30, 2023

Quarterback footwork drills:

QBs getting some footwork drills in pic.twitter.com/1kfAvjggVA — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 30, 2023

Calvin Ridley:

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley on if he’s felt rusty being back on the field: pic.twitter.com/YSc1IL6jxT — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 30, 2023

Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Zay Jones:

Jaguars wide receivers coach Chad Hall working with the receivers. pic.twitter.com/8edCNrSkN7 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 30, 2023

Agnew:

Cam Robinson:

Cam Robinson is participating in positional drills, btw FWIW #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/WPBPq6TSzf — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 30, 2023

Brandon McManus:

Michael Dogbe, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Calvin Ridley:

Jordan Smith:

Jordan Smith is going into his third year in the NFL. Smith tore his ACL last year during OTAs now he is ready to make an impact for the Jags.



“I really feel like I have to have a standout, breakout year.” pic.twitter.com/6ChDq4Ae52 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 30, 2023

Luke Fortner:

The Jaguars are coming off last years playoff run and want to build off that success this season. Luke Fortner says the locker room feels incredibly confident.



"I think guys know what to expect this time and we are looking forward to it." pic.twitter.com/VwrODoDm4x — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) May 30, 2023

We are officially 100 days away from kickoff, and I could not be more excited after watching these clips. Did anything from these clips stand out to you? Let us know in the comments how you are feeling.