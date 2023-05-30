 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Calvin Ridley shows no signs of rust during offseason practice

Highlights from day four of OTAs

By cnconnor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week two of Jaguars OTAs started! Today was day four out of ten scheduled OTA practices. Head Coach Doug Pederson and Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell met with the media to start the day off.

Coach Pederson spoke briefly about wide receiver Calvin Ridley sitting out a few reps during last week’s practice, the wide receivers, and the rookie class. Pederson stated Ridley was the type of guy you “have to pump the brakes with” because he wants to go so hard during practice. The team is trying to “be careful” with him since he is coming off of an injury. Pederson said Ridley is doing a great job, and the work he’s doing with Trevor shows.

When asked about the wide receiver room as a whole, Pederson noted the team has a lot of flexibility when it comes to attacking defenses since the Jaguars have the option to use two tight ends along with three or four receivers. “It’s hard to take a guy like Calvin, Christian, or Zay, even Jamal off the field”. Pederson also called Kirk a great leader in the locker room and a guy the team can lean on.

When asked if any of the rookies stood out, Pederson said, “I like our draft class. The way they’ve worked. The way they’ve studied. The way they’ve handled the classroom to the field.”

Last week, it was noted that Evan Engram, Josh Allen, and Cam Robinson did not attend the voluntary practices. While Engram and Allen were still missing, Cam Robinson was on the field practicing today.

The media was allowed to observe OTAs today, so I rounded up some highlights that were posted on social media of the practice.

Trevor to Zay from two different angles, because it truly was a thing of beauty:

Lawrence to Strange:

Quarterback footwork drills:

Calvin Ridley:

Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Zay Jones:

Agnew:

Cam Robinson:

Brandon McManus:

Michael Dogbe, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Calvin Ridley:

Jordan Smith:

Luke Fortner:

We are officially 100 days away from kickoff, and I could not be more excited after watching these clips. Did anything from these clips stand out to you? Let us know in the comments how you are feeling.

