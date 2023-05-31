Big Cat Country Reacts: Fans are most excited to watch Lawrence vs. Burrow matchup

Last week we asked two questions: Which quarterback matchup are you most excited to watch, and will the Jacksonville Jaguars win at least ten games this season? You voted and the results are in!

Which quarterback matchup are you most excited to watch?

50% of us (I also voted for Burrow) are most excited to see Trevor Lawrence faceoff against Joe Burrow. Lawrence and Burrow have only played against each other once in the NFL. The Bengals beat the Jaguars 24 - 21 on September 30, 2021. A lot has changed since then, the Jaguars moved up from the bottom of the AFC South to the top, and he who shall not be named no longer coaches the Jaguars.

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars win at least ten games this season?

96% of voters think the Jaguars will win at least ten games during the 2023 season. With the Jaguars’ schedule, I think the team is more than capable of winning at least ten games this season. The AFC stretch from weeks 11 - 13 (Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals) will be a challenge, but not one the Jaguars cannot overcome. To the 4% that voted no, why? Share with us in the comments any difficulty you think the team will face trying to win at least ten games during the season.

