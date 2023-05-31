The 2023 schedule will present many challenges for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Besides being the first team in NFL history to play back-to-back games across the pond, the Jags defense will also have its hands full with some of the top quarterbacks in the league.

There is a bit of a balance, though, as the Jaguars have the potential to play four rookie quarterbacks as well.

With the schedule now set, we rank the opposing quarterbacks the Jaguars will face this season.

No. 14 - Kyle Trask/Baker Mayfield, TB

Tampa Bay is in for a long season and I don’t think either of these quarterbacks can make up for lack of talent throughout the roster.

No. 13 - Kenny Pickett, PIT

Is bringing back Mitch Trubisky just a move to keep a veteran back up, or a sign Pittsburgh doesn’t trust Pickett?

No. 12 - Desmond Ridder, ATL

This has less to with Ridder and more to do with Arthur Smith, whose offenses have been severely lacking. Ridder will be playing with one hand tied behind his back.

No. 11- Ryan Tannehill/Will Levis, TEN

Whichever player wins the job, an overall lack of talent in the QB room lands them at 11.

No. 10 - Anthony Richardson, IND

Life might be made easier with the rookies’ legs, but can that last over the course of a long NFL season?

No. 9 - Derek Carr, NO

Driven out of Las Vegas, Carr finds himself in a less talented offense. Can he regain his footing?

No. 8 - CJ Stroud, HOU

NFL defenses can make life tough of a rookie quarterback, but can Stroud’s high football IQ keep him a step above?

No. 7 - Bryce Young, CAR

Talented young signal caller but not sure he has the skill positions to help him make an impact his rookie year.

No. 6 - Deshaun Watson, CLE

Many question marks in Cleveland, but if Watson can regain his pre-suspension form he could give the Jaguars fits.

No. 5 - Brock Purdy/Trey Lance, SF

This late season matchup will most likely feature Purdy (if healthy) but Shanahan will have either QB playing at a high level. SF still has plenty of weapons to make their QB a top 5 opponent for the 2023 season.

No. 4 - Josh Allen, BUF

One of the leagues premier quarterbacks, and when he is on he’s nearly impossible to beat. But too often he’s handicapped by play calling which he hasn’t shown he can overcome just yet.

No. 3 - Lamar Jackson, BAL

Former NFL MVP with a new contract, added weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, and a new offensive coordinator. Jackson is a problem.

No. 2 - Joe Burrow, CIN

Cerebral gunslinger with one of the top skill groups in the league at his disposal. Can the Jaguars defense slow him down or does Trevor Lawrence and company need to win a shootout?

No. 1 - Patrick Mahomes, KC

No-brainer.

How will the Jaguars fair against these quarterbacks in 2023?