Podcast: Jaguars OTAs takeaways, special teams talk, and DeAndre Hopkins in teal?

Check out Episode 42 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

The two of us discussed what Jacksonville’s starting offensive line will look like before and after Cam Robinson’s return from suspension; the value Brandon McManus brings to all three units; and whether recently-released receiver DeAndre Hopkins is worth pursuing.

The thought of a future Hall-of-Famer catching touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence is enough to make some fans (me) drool like one of Pavlov’s dogs. But would it really be smart for the Jaguars to go all-in on one position, even one that helps its franchise quarterback?

John also had some takeaways from OTAs (media watched practice on May 22 and May 30) as well as three (3!) hot takes to hand out.

Here’s a look at some important upcoming dates.