Jaguars post-draft power rankings roundup

Welcome to the post-2023 NFL Draft edition of our Jacksonville Jaguars power rankings roundup.

From Bo Wulf of The Athletic: 5

Cam Robinson’s looming suspension might have pushed Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison up the Jaguars’ board at No. 27 overall, but now they have a replacement plan while entering the post-Jawaan Taylor era. With second-round tight end Brenton Strange and third-round running back Tank Bigsby, the early-round picks were all in service of surrounding Trevor Lawrence with enough talent to make this a top-five offense.

From Pete Prisco of CBS Sports: 6

They didn’t do a lot in free agency, but this is based on the growth of a lot of young players, especially Trevor Lawrence. The schedule is also very favorable.

From Dan Hanzus of NFL.com: 8

On a weekend in which the AFC South got a lot more compelling, the Jaguars quietly went about their business. The first-round selection of Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison had some added intrigue following the news that starting left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Harrison played nearly his entire college career at left tackle, but profiles as the starting right tackle in 2023 (with third-year reserve Walker Little likely covering the blind side during Robinson’s absence). Jacksonville continued to build around Trevor Lawrence with its next two picks, selecting tight end Brenton Strange and running back Tank Bigsby.

From Nate Davis of USA Today: 9

They’re likely to benefit from playing in what projects as the AFC’s weakest division, but they could progress into title contenders if 2022 first-round defenders Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd enjoy sophomore surges.

From Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated: 10

What a career renaissance it’s been for GM Trent Baalke. The Jaguars’ GM now has a roster that is young, talented and thick with depth. This class was a big one for Jacksonville, with 13 total picks and five in the sweet spot between Rounds 3 and 5, from where the critical middle-class of the roster is developed. I had them going with tight end Dalton Kincaid in my mock draft, so I was happy to see them nabbing a tight end to diversify the offense. Second-rounder Brenton Strange from Penn State comes off play-action out of the backfield well and can own the middle of the field.

From David Helman of Fox Sports: 10

Don’t underestimate the impact that a healthy and motivated Calvin Ridley could make for this team. The Jags made the playoffs without a top-tier receiver corps, and Ridley now gives Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 to target. Combine that with the fact that everyone else in the AFC South looks to be rebuilding, and it’s easy to buy Jacksonville as a playoff team.

From Bleacher Report: 11

In both 2021 and 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Those picks were used to select cornerstones on both sides of the ball in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and edge-rusher Travon Walker. Add in the arrival of head coach Doug Pederson last year, and the Jaguars went from a 3-14 tomato can to a 9-8 AFC South champion. ...The bigger question with the Jaguars may not be winning the South again. It’s how much deeper they can get in the postseason after.

From The Score: 13