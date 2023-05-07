News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
Rookie numbers were released:
4 - Tank Bigsby
11 - Parker Washington
26 - Antonio Johnson
36 - Christian Braswell
40 - Erick Hallett II
43 - Derek Parish
51 - Ventrell Miller
56 - Yasir Abdullah
59 - Raymond Vohasek
75 - Cooper Hodges
76 - Anton Harrison
85 - Brenton Strange
93 - Tyler Lacy
The off-season schedule was announced:
“Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14”
- The team agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents.
- Defensive end Davon Hamilton’s contract was extended. Hamilton was drafted by the Jaguars during the third round of the 2020 draft.
- Safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray were released.
- Edge K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option is reportedly being declined.
Some football for your feed :)
- Roster transactions:
Offensive lineman Greg Little - signed
Defensive back Darius Phillips - signed
Wide receiver Drew Estrada - waived
Tight end Eric Tomlinson - signed
Safety Tyree Gillespie - claimed via waivers
- The Texans have eight picks in the 2024 draft.
.@JJWatt is coming out of retirement
Check out his update »
- Quarterback Nick Foles was released.
- The team signed 15 undrafted free agents.
- Rookie jersey numbers were released.
- The following 9 players were waived:
Defensive end Kameron Cline
Tight end Nikola Kalinic
Linebacker Forrest Rhyne
Defensive tackle Chris Williams
Tight end Jalen Wydermyer
Running back Darrynton Evans
Running back Aaron Shampklin
Cornerback David Vereen
Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson
You are enough. #KickingTheStigma— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 5, 2023
- Coach Mike Vrabel was voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Vrabel played eight seasons and won three super bowls with the Patriots.
- The team is reportedly hiring Anthony Robinson as Assistant General Manager. Robinson was previously the Atlanta Falcons’ Scouting Director.
Proud to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and all the Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have played for our franchise pic.twitter.com/nK0v3tiEgV— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 5, 2023
