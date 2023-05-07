 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
/ new
New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • Rookie numbers were released:
    4 - Tank Bigsby
    11 - Parker Washington
    26 - Antonio Johnson
    36 - Christian Braswell
    40 - Erick Hallett II
    43 - Derek Parish
    51 - Ventrell Miller
    56 - Yasir Abdullah
    59 - Raymond Vohasek
    75 - Cooper Hodges
    76 - Anton Harrison
    85 - Brenton Strange
    93 - Tyler Lacy
  • The off-season schedule was announced:
    Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13
    OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-8
    Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
  • The team agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents.
  • Defensive end Davon Hamilton’s contract was extended. Hamilton was drafted by the Jaguars during the third round of the 2020 draft.
  • Safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray were released.
  • Edge K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option is reportedly being declined.

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...