Big Cat Country is looking for new contributors

Big Cat Country is looking to expand its coverage for this summer and upcoming season. We’d love to add more members of this community to our talented staff. If you’re passionate about the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars, there could be a role for you.

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

So ... what are you looking to do?

Are you a news writer? Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news, and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)?

Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news, and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)?

Is breaking down film your passion? What makes you an expert? Do you have examples of past work? What is your experience playing, coaching, etc.?

Do you love finding and analyzing information about the team? Do you have examples of past work using numbers to build an argument? Do you have any experience with nflfastR or other football analytics resources?

Is fantasy football and/or sports betting your passion? Do you have examples of past work? Do you have a winning history?

Do you have a unique idea for a series? Is there something you always thought Big Cat Country should have that it doesn't cover already? Are you able to work independently from start to finish?

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Jaguars and NFL — and are already familiar with Big Cat Country.

Have writing experience — experience writing about football and/or the Jaguars is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit the following items to Gus Logue at gus.logue@gmail.com.

A cover letter detailing the role you’re interested in and why you’re the best person for it.

A resume showcasing any previous writing experience.

Two or three football-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role.

(If you don’t have any samples right now, don’t be dissuaded from applying. Try writing about the Jaguars’ recent draft haul and/or upcoming season and turn that in.)