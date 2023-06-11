The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the precipice of being amongst the elite teams in today’s NFL. After making it to the divisional round of the playoffs last season, the Jags proved their roster could hang with the best of them.

That being said, there are still concerns when it comes to their depth at a couple of key positions that Jacksonville still needs to address before we kick off the 2023 campaign: the most glaring being at edge rusher and cornerback.

We already dove into veteran edge options here, so in this one we’re going to focus on the corner position.

In 2022, the Jaguars were 28th in the NFL against the pass and are currently set to run it back with essentially the same unit, with the addition of a couple of Day 3 NFL Draft picks. I think adding another experienced player to that cornerback group could go a long way for a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Here are three free agent corners the Jacksonville Jaguars should target ahead of OTA’s.

Bryce Callahan

The Jacksonville Jaguars quietly have one of the better outside corner tandems in the entire league right now in Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams. Unfortunately, the nickel spot isn’t quite as secure.

As the roster stands now, veteran Tre Herndon is set to return as the starter in the slot after signing a new one-year deal with the team back in March. However, after being thrust into the starting role in Week 7 due to injuries in the secondary, Herndon struggled to play with consistency throughout the season and was routinely picked on by opposing quarterbacks.

His up-and-down play makes him one of the few question marks on this Jacksonville Jaguars roster, which is why the team should look to bring in another experienced nickel option in Bryce Callahan to compete for the job.

Callahan has been one of the top pure slot corners in the NFL for years now and is coming off yet another solid season in 2023 when he led the Los Angeles Chargers in interceptions (3). Bringing him in would be an instant upgrade for Jacksonville’s defense, which seems like a no-brainer if you’re looking to compete for a Super Bowl this season.

Troy Hill

An eight-year veteran who has spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Hill is another experienced player on the market that could be a bargain get for a team in need of veteran help at corner.

Over his last five seasons, Hill has proven to have a nose for the football, as he’s come down with eight interceptions and notched 28 pass deflections during that span. His two pick-sixes in 2020 led the entire league. That type of playmaking ability could be of use for the Jaguars, as Campbell was the only cornerback on their roster to notch an interception last year (3).

Hill is also solid against the run, and has experience playing on both the boundary and nickel, so he would provide a welcomed versatility to the unit.

Admittedly, Hill did have a bit of a down year in 2022, and he is set to turn 32 before this season, but the former Oregon Duck can still provide value in the right place. I believe Jacksonville could be that right place.

Fabian Moreau

A former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fabian Moreau spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants where he was expected to be a depth piece for the team. However, injuries in the secondary thrust Moreau into a starting role and he would perform admirably, all things considered.

Moreau started a total of 13 games last season, including two in the playoffs, where he finished with a team-high ten pass deflections. That marked back-to-back seasons with double-digit deflections for the former UCLA Bruin, which would have ranked third among Jags corners in 2022. His blend of size, speed, and experience make him a quality free agent target that the Jaguars could get for cheap at this stage of the offseason.

These three longtime vets would all be quality additions for Jacksonville when it comes to available free agents. Do you have a preference, Jaguars fans?