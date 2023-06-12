2023 Training Camp dates were announced and Josh Allen spoke about working on himself during the offseason

Today began the Jacksonville Jaguars’ three-day mandatory minicamp. To start the day off, Head Coach Doug Pederson met with the media. He spoke briefly about how the offseason is a time to “be creative” and redefine everything. Although minicamp is compulsory, Coach Pederson excused some veteran players from attending the camp. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do. We just felt it was beneficial for them to give the extra days. I appreciate everybody that’s here.”

“We have 91 guys and the ones that have been here have been working their tails off. It’s a voluntary program, so using my discretion I’ve given some of these guys these three days where we can really focus on the young guys and some of the injured guys who can get another three days of treatment and rehab.”

All of the Jaguars’ players with the exception of outside linebacker Josh Allen and tight end Evan Engram attended voluntary OTAs in some capacity. Josh Allen was in attendance for today’s training. There were 34 non-rookies in attendance today. Some of the veterans included offensive tackle Josh Wells, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and linebacker Chad Muma. Coach Pederson said he’s “excited” to see Josh Allen and welcome him back. When asked what he wanted to see from Allen during minicamp, Pederson stated he was excited to see him “run around”, see what shape he’s in, and his leadership amongst other things.

Doug elaborated further that there’s “no bad blood,” and no one views Josh having to be here this week as “punishment”



When asked about wide receiver Calvin Ridley:

Doug Pederson on Calvin Ridley being along the veterans who will be at #Jaguars Mandatory Mini-Camp (after giving bulk of the returners the week off)



Noted that Ridley has had some nicks and bruises. May not be full-go on the field this week, but wanted to make sure he’s healthy pic.twitter.com/9IucNxbuL5 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 12, 2023

Coach Pederson also spoke briefly on how well Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall relates with the wide receivers, the respect the players have for him, and how he makes the guys better. The dates for the 2023 Training Camp were announced! Quarterbacks, rookies, first-year players, and injured players will report on July 21st, and the rest of the team will report on July 25th. This will be the first time the team uses its new training facility, Miller Electric Center. Pederson said that it’s likely the first practice will be open to the public.

"To have our own building, a place I think where guys can really call home ... that part I think is going to be the exciting part." Doug Pederson says new practice facility can be a place where players stick around during offseason. He's pretty excited to move in there next month — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) June 12, 2023

The 125,000 sq ft training facility includes locker rooms, training areas, a recovery area, medical support, a weight room, a dining area for players, office space, and a draft room. Pederson is “excited” to move to the new facilities and make use of the extra space. The media was allowed access to today’s practice so I rounded up a few clips.

“Last year wasn’t good enough.” #Jaguars OLB Josh Allen said that he wanted to work on himself this offseason to get better. Says he had positive reactions from the coaching staff, teammates etc: pic.twitter.com/JeOqHK6e38 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 12, 2023

Calvin Ridley believes that even if there's some younger guys on the team, that they are gonna do some really special things on the field this season.



See the rest of @HaysCarlyon's chat with Calvin here: https://t.co/FxmX69ArpJ pic.twitter.com/54BrusLfyC — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) June 12, 2023

