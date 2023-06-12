 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyson Campbell and the Jaguars hosted local athletes for camps over the weekend

Cornerback Tyson Campbell and the Jaguars hosted two camps this weekend

By cnconnor
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their involvement in the community. This weekend the organization and cornerback Tyson Campbell held two separate events for local athletes. Cornerback Tyson Campbell held his inaugural free youth football camp at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. Campbell hosted over 300 local athletes and donated $10,000 to Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation Department. Some of his teammates were in attendance at the camp, including safety Rayshawn Jenkins, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, safety Andre Cisco, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

The Jaguars also hosted over 40 local athletes for their fourth annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp on Saturday. The camp consisted of a tour of the stadium and Daily’s Place, custom Jaguars jerseys with their names on the back, and a one-day contract with the Jaguars. The newest Jags participated in some team drills with some of the rookies. Some of the rookies present included defensive end Tyler Lacy, fullback Derek Parish, safety Antonio Johnson, tackle Cooper Hodges, cornerback Christian Braswell, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

