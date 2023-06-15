Ranking Jaguars by who would be the best Madden cover

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete for Madden 24.

The video game has never showcased a Jaguar -- so we made a list of current players who would best represent the defending AFC South champs on the cover.

LB Foye Oloukon

Jacksonville has budding stars in the front and back of its defense in Travon Walker and Tyson Campbell, respectively, as well as a Pro Bowl pass rusher in Josh Allen. But Foye Oloukon is truly the heart and hustle of that side of the ball.

In addition to repeating as the NFL's tackle leader, #Jaguars MLB Foye Oluokun led the league with 100 defensive stops (plays that keep the offense off schedule) and 25 hustle stops (tackles after 20+ yards of in-play distance was covered) per @NextGenStats — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) January 13, 2023

As someone who users middle linebackers, I have a soft spot for the position in Madden. The game helps give you a new appreciation for all the ground they have to cover in real life.

Oloukon is a great guy to control with the sticks; he boasts 89 speed and 89 acceleration in Madden’s most recent ratings, which should only go up in the new game. The Yale product is one of the league’s most productive and high-paid linebackers, not to mention a standout team captain.

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Jacksonville’s starting strong safety may not be one of the best players on the team, nor among the most popular, but Rayshawn Jenkins does have an argument for most iconic.

The seventh-year pro made some massive plays down the stretch last season.

The combo of Rayshawn Jenkins and @JoshAllen41_ sent Jacksonville to an AFC South title. (by @Fanduel) pic.twitter.com/YrO82EqhgA — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2023

Jenkins boasts a 90 power rating in Madden 23 and is another veteran leader for the defense. His career-high 116 tackles last season ranked fifth among all safeties.

RB Travis Etienne

Sometimes -- if not most of the time -- nothing can beat speed.

That speed propelled Travis Etienne to 1,125 rushing yards in his first full NFL season; his 5.1 yards per carry ranked fourth among qualifying running backs. He also trailed only Justin Fields in most runs at 20-plus mph and Nick Chubb in rushing yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats.

Etienne ranks 20th among all tailbacks in overall Madden grade (83), but his speed (93) and acceleration (94) each rank top-10 at the position.

Whether you’re a video game amateur or a seasoned vet, utilizing speed out of the backfield never gets old in Madden.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is probably ranked no. 1 on just about any Jaguars-related list, and there’s no exception here. Sunshine is (sometimes literally) the face of the franchise.

His iconic haircut would look even flashier on the front of a disc.

Trevor Lawrence in the 4th quarter vs the Ravens https://t.co/kY2VEGduSJ pic.twitter.com/YdpVv1mgib — J (@ETNSZN) June 11, 2023

Madden 24 will be released on August 18. You can find more information on EA’s website.

Which player do you want to see on a future Madden cover, Jaguars fans?