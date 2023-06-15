Check out Episode 43 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

Jacksonville’s three-day minicamp this week was my first opportunity to enter the facility and watch the team as a full-on media member. John and I reviewed our takeaways from the practices and interviews we saw up close.

We also talked about the Jaguars’ Stadium of the Future, where the team could/should play their games during renovations, and the new era of spaceship sports arenas.

Most importantly, John and I kicked off our newest segment, in which we find things to rate. This week we ranked our top 10 quarterbacks. The criteria: which QB would you want on a perfectly-average team for the next three seasons (with contracts considered)?

Without giving too much away, the only similarity we had in our lists was the no. 1 overall player and Trevor Lawrence easily made the top five in each of our rankings.

Where would you rank Lawrence among NFL quarterbacks of the future, Jaguars fans?