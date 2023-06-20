82 days until the Jaguars’ regular season: Jimmy Smith

The countdown is on, and we are 82 days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff! I thought today would be a good day to highlight the best to ever wear number 82 for the Jaguars, wide receiver Jimmy (cussing) Smith.

Jimmy Smith is arguably the best wide receiver in Jaguars’ franchise history (and should be in the Hall of Fame, but that’s for a different day). Smith was initially drafted by the Dallas Cowboys during the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft (36th overall) and signed with the Jaguars in 1995 after being on a few practicing squads following being cut by the Cowboys in 1994. During his eleven seasons with the Jaguars, he recorded 67 touchdowns, 862 receptions, and 12,287 yards (regular season).

Smith had nine 1,000+ yard seasons. He made it to the Pro Bowl five years in a row from 1997-2001. He was voted Offensive Player of the Week twice (week 11 in 1999 and week 2 in 2000) and AFC Offensive Player of the Month in December 1999. Smith retired in 2006 and was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in 2016. He currently holds the franchise record for receiving yards.

