79 days until the Jaguars’ regular season

We are officially 79 days away from the Jaguars' regular season kickoff on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. To help count down the time, let's look at every Jaguar that has worn the number 79.

Center Dave Widell: 1995 - 1997

Widell was drafted during the 4th round (94th overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars signed Widell as an unrestricted free agent in March 1995. The franchise’s first center played in 47 games and started 42, in addition to starting 4 out of 4 playoff games (1996 and 1997) during his three seasons with the team.

Guard Anthony Cesario: 1999

The Jaguars drafted Cesario during the 3rd round (88th overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft. He did not appear in a regular season game for the Jaguars.

Tackle Reggie Nelson: 2000

Nelson was drafted by the San Diego Chargers during the 5th round (141st overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad in September 2000 and was activated for one game in October.

Guard Drew Inzer: 2002

Inzer signed with the New England Patriots in 2001 as an undrafted rookie. The Jaguars claimed Inzer off of waivers from the Patriots in September 2002. He spent the entire season on the 53-man roster. Inzer was inactive for eight games and dressed for eight but did not play.

Right Tackle Tony Pashos: 2007 - 2008

Pashos was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens during the 5th round (173rd overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. The Jaguars signed him in March 2007 during free agency. During Pashos’ two seasons with the team, he played in 31 games and started in all of them. He also started in both of the Jaguars’ 2007 playoff games.

Defensive Tackle Red Bryant: 2014

Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks during the 4th round (121st overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. The Jaguars signed Bryant in March 2014. He was the team’s first free-agency signing that year. During his one season with the Jaguars, Bryant played and started in 16 games. He registered 22 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Defensive Tackle Jordan Hill: 2016

Hill was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks during the 3rd round (87th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Jaguars claimed Hill off of waivers in November 2016. Hill played in four games during his one season with the team.

Offensive Tackle Corey Robinson: 2018

Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions during the 7th round (240th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Jaguars signed Robinson in November 2018. During his short tenure with the Jags, he played in four games and started one.

Defensive Tackle Carl Davis: 2019

Davis was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens during the 3rd round (90th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Jaguars signed Davis in November 2019. Davis played in two games and registered one tackle.

Center Luke Fortner: 2022 - present

The Jaguars drafted Fortner during the 3rd round (65th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Fortner started in all 17 regular season games and both playoff games. Fortner played 1,121 snaps and allowed one sack.