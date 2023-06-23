EverBank Field is back!

According to a report from News 4 Jax, the Jaguars will be playing home games under the EverBank name once again.

In a recent letter to the team and city, TIAA Bank requested consent to change the stadium’s name.

Reference is made to that certain Amended and Restated Naming Rights Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and among EverBank, Jacksonville Jaguars, LLC and The City of Jacksonville dated as of July 3, 2014. All terms not otherwise defined herein shall have such meaning as set forth in the Agreement. On November 2, 2022, Teachers Insurance and Annity Association of America (“TIAA”) announced that it would be selling substantially all of its interest in TIAA, FSB to new investors, with TIA retaining a non-controlling interest in the bank. As part of this transaction, TIAA, FSB will change its legal name to EverBank, National Association and conduct business under the name EverBank. In accordance with Section 7 of the Agreement, this letter serves as notice to the Team and the City that the Naming Sponsor desires to change the Stadium Name from “TIAA Bank Field” to “EverBank Stadium”. The Naming Sponsor desires for the Stadium Name change to be effective on or about September 10, 2023, and requests that the Team consent, in accordance with Section 7(c) of the Agreement, to an effective date that is less than one hundred twenty (120) days from the date of this letter. The Naming Sponsor respectfully requests, as required by Section 7(d) of the Agreement, that the Team and the City consent to the change of the Stadium Name.

Jaguars’ home stadium name has changed a few times over the years.

1995-96: Jacksonville Municipal Stadium

1997-2009: Alltel Stadium

2010-18: EverBank Field

2018-23: TIAA Bank Field

2023-future: EverBank Field

Though the naming rights were still owned by a bank, it felt a bit weird using the same iconic “The Bank” nickname during the TIAA era. Thank goodness for this update. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a throwback.