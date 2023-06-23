The Jaguars’ community involvement is continuing to grow. Last week we shared that cornerback Tyson Campbell hosted his inaugural free youth football camp at TIAA Bank Field, and the Jaguars organization hosted their fourth annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp. Recently, linebacker Chad Muma hosted his first “Muma Movement Minicamp” for children with type 1 diabetes.

“Go out and achieve whatever you want to achieve.” @chad_muma hosted his first-ever Muma Movement Mini Camp for children with type 1 diabetes — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 23, 2023

Muma was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 13 years old. When asked, Muma said, “It was good to have all the kids out here with type 1 diabetes and being an advocate for them”. Muma wanted to spread the message that diabetes does not have to hold you back and to “go out and achieve whatever you want to achieve.” He noted he didn’t have someone he could turn to regarding his diagnosis, and he wanted to show that if he could do it, then they could do it too.

