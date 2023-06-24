Jaguars’ ‘quarterback room’ ranked 6th by Mike Florio

Rankings. Every football fan’s favorite pastime. As OTA’s come to an end and the NFL has one final lull before training camp, we all need something to discuss. Thankfully, Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk has provided us with a list - and for Jaguars fans, it makes for good reading…

Ranking all 32 ‘quarterback rooms’ in the league, Florio has the Jaguars at sixth. In a league with significant firepower, even the most loyal citizen of Duval County would consider this lofty praise. The growth of Trevor Lawrence in his sophomore season seems to be the biggest factor, with Florio noting a change after Jacksonville’s trip across the pond last year:

They’re No. 6. Not bad at all, given where they were two seasons ago under the tutelage of Urban Meyer, who was completely unfit and unequipped to coach an NFL team. Trevor Lawrence made an amazing rebound from that experience, having a solid second season. His epiphany came after the Jaguars lost in London to the Broncos and Russell Wilson. Lawrence’s new resolve carried the Jaguars to the divisional round, and the expectations will be even higher this year.

Lawrence and the Jags find themselves in esteemed company on this list. The only quarterback rooms deemed healthier are the Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals, Bills, and Ravens. Those franchises currently include quarterbacks that account for three MVP awards, two Super Bowl wins and another appearance, and countless playoff victories. After just two seasons in the league, having only Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson considered better than you is some achievement.

Other fanbases may question the veracity of these rankings - I mean, that’s what they’re created for, right? But there are valid arguments that, based on resumes to date, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and Aaron Rodgers have cases to be heard. But as Florio says, Jacksonville has more to its passing game than just 16 - he’s being mentored by an experienced and successful coaching staff:

Aiding the cause is coach Doug Pederson, the man arguably in the best current position to become the first head coach to win Super Bowls with two different teams. Press Taylor enters his second season as the offensive coordinator, and former Chargers coach Mike McCoy coaches the quarterbacks.

Ultimately, it’s up to Lawrence and this team to prove Pro Football Talk right. And when you factor in the schedule, division, and growth of this franchise in such a short period, there is every reason for optimism. Here’s hoping the Jaguars top this list in 2024.