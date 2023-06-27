Check out Episode 44 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I kicked things off by listing our respective rankings for NFL wide receivers. We had the same top-7 players but there were some major differences in the front and back of our rankings. Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb were among the receivers we debated the most. Calvin Ridley made one of our lists.

Unlike last week, when we ranked our top 10 NFL quarterbacks, we just focused on the 2023 season rather than picking players for the next three years.

The two of us also discussed what could go right and what could go wrong for the Jaguars this season. Spoiler: there was a lot more to talk about on the defensive side of the ball.

John and I are both expecting a strong campaign from Ridley as well as another jump from Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence, which by itself should make Jacksonville’s offense near-unstoppable. We aren’t as bullish on the defense’s centerpieces also taking a considerable leap in performance and consistency.