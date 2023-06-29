Fan favorite seasons: 1995

We are getting closer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff. To help count the days down, I thought it would be a good time to look at previous seasons. I asked on Twitter and Facebook what you consider the Jaguars’ best season. Of course, I received a lot of “1999” and “2017” answers, but there was also a mix of “1995”, “1996”, “1997”, and “2007”. I already highlighted the 1997 season when we were 97 days away from kickoff, so let's start with the inaugural season. On December 15, 1994, the Jaguars signed 10 players: WR Shannon Baker, OLB Hillary Butler, DE Ferric Collons, G Greg Huntington, RB Randy Jordan, DL Ernie Logan, OT Rickie Shaw, DE Jason Simmons, DE Ricky Sutton, and DT Chris Williams. Huntington, Jordan, and Logan were the only 3 from the original 10 to make the active roster. Simmons spent the season on the practice squad.

With the birth of two new franchises, the Jaguars took place in an NFL Expansion Draft alongside the Carolina Panthers on February 15, 1995. In draft order, the Jaguars selected: QB Steve Beuerlein, CB Corey Raymond, OT Jeff Novak, DE John Duff, LB Keith Goganious, LB Mark Williams, CB Al Jackson, C-OG Mark Tucker, DT Paul Frase, OG Tom Myslinski, WR Willie Jackson, DB Othello Henderson, LB Santo Stephens, DB Darren Carrington, CB Mike Davis, CB Dave Thomas, RB Mazio Royster, RB Le’Shai Maston, WR Charles Davenport, S Monty Grow, RB Marcus Wilson, LB Brant Boyer, S Harry Colon, TE Derek Brown, LB James Williams, G Eugene Chung, RB Reggie Cobb, WR Desmond Howard, WR Kelvin Martin, WR Cedric Tillman, and CB Rogerick Green.

WR Jimmy Smith signed with the Jaguars later in February after a tryout with the team. DE Joel Smeenge and Jeff Lageman also signed with the team during free agency. The day before the draft, the team made the franchise’s first trade. In exchange for two draft picks, the Jaguars acquired QB Mark Brunell from the Green Bay Packers. During the 1995 NFL Draft, the team selected (in draft order): T Tony Boselli, RB James Stewart, G Brian DeMarco, LB Bryan Schwartz, DB Chris Hudson, QB Rob Johnson, DT Mike Thompson, RB Ryan Christopherson, T Marcus Price, and WR Curtis Marsh. K Mike Hollis and LB Tom Mcmanus were signed as undrafted free agents.

The team was coached by Tom Coughlin in his first NFL role and finished the season with a record of 4-12, and 5th in the AFC Central Division (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Oilers, and Cleveland Browns). The defense ran a 4-3 alignment. The team started the season with the Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, July 29, 1995. It was the first preseason game for both teams. The Jaguars’ ended the preseason with a record of 2-3. Jacksonville Municipal Stadium averaged 69,352 attendees per game with a season total of 554,814 in attendance.

Week 1: Houston Oilers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 3, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 3 - Oilers 10

Over 72,000 fans were in attendance for the Jaguars’ first regular season home opener. Mike Hollis scored the team’s only points during the 4th quarter with a 26-yard field goal. Steve Beuerlein completed 7 out of 17 attempted passes for 54 yards, and Mark Brunell completed 3 out of 9 attempts for 15 yards. Brunell led the team with 36 rushing yards, and Desmond Howard led with 33 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 16.5 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 2 punts for 16 yards. Bryan Barker punted 8 times for 345 yards.

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium on September 10, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Bengals 24

Randy Jordan scored the franchise’s first touchdown during the 1st quarter. Mark Brunell scored the second during the 4th, and Mike Hollis made a 29-yard field goal during the 3rd quarter. Brunell completed 8 out of 18 attempted passes for 81 yards, and Steve Beuerlein completed 4 out of 12 attempts for 98 yards. Jordan led the team with 64 rushing yards, and Desmond Howard led with 50 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 21.67 yards in kickoff returns. Howard returned 2 punts for 8 yards. Bryan Barker punted 6 times for 249 yards. Joel Smeenge registered 1.5 sacks, and Corey Mayfield, Jeff Lageman, and Don Davey each registered 0.5 sacks.

Week 3: New York Jets at Giants Stadium on September 17, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 10 - Jets 27

Mike Hollis made a 34-yard field goal during the 2nd quarter, and Ernest Givins scored the Jaguars’ only touchdown during the 4th quarter. Mark Brunell completed 15 out of 33 attempted passes for 138 yards. James Stewart led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Cedric Tillman led with 51 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 24 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 2 punts for 24 yards. Bryan Barker punted 6 times for 279 yards. Harry Colon had 1 interception.

Week 4: Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 24, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 14 - Packers 24

Willie Jackson scored both touchdowns during the 4th quarter. Mark Brunell completed 16 out of 24 attempted passes for 156 yards. James Stewart led the team with 38 rushing yards, and Willie Jackson led with 66 receiving yards. Jackson averaged 19.40 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 4 punts for 82 yards. Bryan Barker punted 8 times for 363 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 field goal attempts. Monty Grow had 1 interception. Jeff Lageman registered 1.5 sacks, and Kelvin Pritchett was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 5: Houston Oilers at the Astrodome on October 1, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Oilers 16

The Jaguars’ first win! Ryan Christopherson and Desmond Howard scored touchdowns, and Mike Hollis made a 22-yard field goal. Steve Beuerlein completed 8 out of 18 attempted passes for 117 yards, and Mark Brunell completed 7 out of 9 attempts for 57 yards. James Stewart led the team with 23 rushing yards, and Willie Jackson led with 48 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 21.25 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 3 punts for 29 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 231 yards. Darren Carrington had 1 interception. Paul Frase and Ernie Logan registered 1 sack.

Week 6: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 8, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Steelers 16

Cedric Tillman and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mike Hollis made 53-yard and 32-yard field goals. Mark Brunell completed 17 out of 30 attempted passes for 189 yards and tied James Stewart with 44 rushing yards. Willie Jackson led the team with 94 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 20 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 2 punts for 20 yards. Bryan Barker punted 8 times for 388 yards.

Week 7: Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 15, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 27 - Bears 30

James Stewart, Ernest Givins, and Cedric Tillman scored touchdowns. Mike Hollis made 49-yard and 40-yard field goals. Mark Brunell completed 30 out of 48 attempted passes for 302 yards. Stewart led the team with 97 rushing yards, and Givins led with 73 receiving yards. Willie Jackson averaged 19.67 yards in kickoff returns. Bryan Barker punted once for 55 yards. Hollis made 2 out of 4 field goal attempts.

Week 8: Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium on October 22, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 23 - Browns 15

Cedric Tillman, Mickey Washington, and Vaughn Dunbar scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 16 out of 28 attempted passes for 164 yards. Dunbar led the team with 90 rushing yards, and Tillman led with 61 receiving yards. Willie Jackson averaged 21.67 yards in kickoff returns and returned 1 punt for -2 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 111 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 field goal and 2 out of 3 extra-point attempts. Mike Dumas had 1 interception, and Mickey Washington had 1 interception that resulted in a touchdown. Jeff Lageman registered 1 sack.

Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on October 29, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 7 - Steelers 24

Pete Mitchell scored the only touchdown during the 3rd quarter. Mark Brunell completed 18 out of 33 attempted passes for 189 yards and led the team with 53 rushing yards. Jimmy Smith led with 54 receiving yards and averaged 7.50 yards in kickoff returns. Cedric Tillman returned 1 punt for 9 yards. Bryan Barker punted 9 times for 369 yards.

Week 10: bye week

Week 11: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 12, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Seahawks 47

Ernest Givins, Vaughn Dunbar, and Mark Brunell scored touchdowns. Brunell completed 13 out of 20 pass attempts for 121 yards and led the team with 60 rushing yards. Givins led with 46 receiving yards. Curtis Marsh averaged 24.14 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 3 punts for 19 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 139 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 field goal attempts. Harry Colon ran an interception back 41 yards. Don Davey and Joel Smeenge each registered 1 sack.

Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium on November 19, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 16 - Buccaneers 17

Mark Brunell and Pete Mitchell scored touchdowns. Brunell completed 15 out of 21 attempted passes for 169 yards, and Steve Beuerlein completed 9 out of 12 attempts for 104 yards. James Stewart led the team with 36 rushing yards, and Pete Mitchell led with 161 receiving yards. Curtis Marsh averaged 13.33 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 2 punts for 21 yards. Bryan Barker punted 6 times for 251 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 field goal. Kelvin Pritchett registered 1 sack.

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 26, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 13 - Bengals 17

Jimmy Smith scored the only touchdown. Steve Beuerlein completed 18 out of 34 attempted passes for 245 yards. Vaughn Dunbar led the team with 37 rushing yards, and Pete Mitchell led with 69 receiving yards. Curtis Marsh averaged 22.00 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 3 punts for 25 yards. Bryan Barker punted 4 times for 184 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 4 field goals. Keith Goganious, Joel Smeenge, and James Williams had 1 interception each.

Week 14: Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on December 3, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 23 - Broncos 31

Jimmy Smith scored all 3 touchdowns. Steve Beuerlein completed 15 out of 28 attempted passes for 198 yards. James Stewart led the team with 39 rushing yards, and Cedric Tillman led with 55 receiving yards. Smith averaged 89.00 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned 1 punt for 2 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 216 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. James Williams had 1 interception.

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 10, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 31 - Colts 41

James Stewart and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Willie Jackson scored 2 touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 26 out of 39 pass attempts for 312 yards. Stewart led the team with 92 rushing yards, and Jackson led with 113 receiving yards. Smith averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Cedric Tillman returned 1 punt for -3 yards. Bryan Barker punted 2 times for 85 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 2 field goal attempts. Ernie Logan registered 1 sack.

Week 16: Detroit Lions at Pontiac Silverdome on December 17, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 0 - Lions 44

Steve Beuerlein completed 10 out of 21 pass attempts for 136 yards, and Rob Johnson completed 3 out of 7 attempts for 24 yards. Vaughn Dunbar led the team with 71 rushing yards, and Pete Mitchell led with 42 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 26.00 yards in kickoff returns. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 136 yards. Mike Hollis missed a field goal attempt. Joel Smeenge and Corey Mayfield registered 1 sack each.

Week 17: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 24, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Browns 21

Mark Brunell and Willie Jackson scored touchdowns. Brunell completed 17 out of 29 pass attempts for 275 yards and led the team with 51 rushing yards. Jackson led with 81 receiving yards. Desmond Howard averaged 17.00 yards in kickoff returns. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 190 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 field goal attempts. Vinnie Clark, Harry Colon, and Keith Goganious each had 1 interception. Don Davey registered 1.5 sacks, Ernie Logan registered 1 sack, and Joel Smeenge registered 0.5 sacks.

