The duration of Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson’s suspension has been set at four games, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The suspension comes as a result of Robinson violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

NFL officially is suspending Jaguars’ OT Cam Robinson four games for violating the PED policy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

Robinson’s suspension was first reported on April 27, before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. That night, the Jaguars selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick.

Prior to last season, Robinson signed a three-year contract extension with Jacksonville. Now, he will be sidelined for the beginning of his second season under that current deal.

ESPN’s Field Yates adds that Robinson’s suspension will cost him. He will lose out on $3.35 million in base salary. The suspension also voids any guaranteed money remaining in his contract.

His absence opens the door for Walker Little, who started in the final three games of last season and in both of the Jaguars’ playoff games, to see more time protecting Trevor Lawrence’s blind side.

Robinson, who has started 75 games for Jacksonville since being drafted in 2017, will miss the Jaguars’ Week 1 trip to Indianapolis, rematch with the Chiefs, first game against the Texans, and first London game with the Falcons.