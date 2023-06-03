Foye Oluokun named top-tier defensive player and Sports Illustrated predicts a big year for Lawrence

PFF’s Jonathon Macri ranked individual defensive players. Back-to-back tackle leader, Foye Oluokun was ranked in the top tier. During the 2022 regular season, Oluokun registered 184 tackles and has a career total of 646. He played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before becoming a Jaguar. Devin Lloyd was ranked in the fourth tier and Chad Muma was ranked in the fifth tier.

With Anton Harrison transitioning to the right tackle position after starting 23 games at left tackle for Oklahoma, he said he’s leaning on veteran Brandon Scherff for help preparing and calls Scherff’s impact “big”. When asked how the change was going, Harrison stated, “It’s going good, just taking it day by day, like you said, just being in one spot. So I’m at right tackle every day just getting better at it, perfecting my craft. Just taking it day by day”. Harrison is the only rookie expected to be in the starting lineup, he will likely be filling the void left by Jawaan Taylor.

Brandon McManus officially has a jersey number! The Jaguars’ new kicker will be wearing number 10. Riley Patterson, Josh Scobee, and Laviska Shenault Jr. previously wore 10 for the team.

As of June 1st, the team has $12.01 million in cap space and $5.5 million in dead money. Dead money is the cap hit for players no longer on the roster. Currently, only four other teams have less dead money than the Jaguars. Cornerback Shaq Griffin ($4 million), wide receiver Laviska Shenault ($789,285), defensive tackle Jay Tufele ($412,842), cornerback Gregory Junior ($130,698), and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola ($100,000) all count against the team’s 2023 cap space. In 2022, the Jaguars had almost $35 million in dead money.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr predicted wide receiver Christian Kirk will have 100 catches and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will throw over 5,000 yards during the 2023 season. Last season Kirk had 84 catches and Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards. With the addition of Calvin Ridley, neither he nor Kirk is concerned about the depth chart. When asked, Kirk said, “There’s no sense of competition or ego within our [receiver] room”. Ridley had similar sentiments, “We’re building and working together. I want to make him better, he wants to make me better. If he’s doing good, I know I’m doing good and Zay’s doing good. It all works.”

