72 days until the Jaguars’ regular season: Leon Searcy

The countdown is on, and we are 72 days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff on the road against the Indianapolis Colts! Who else would we talk about on day 72 other than Leon Searcy? Searcy was selected during the first round (11th overall) of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played four seasons there before signing with the Jaguars in 1996. When asked about signing Leon Searcy, Head Coach Tom Coughlin said, “Leon gives us the finest offensive lineman in free agency.”

Searcy stated, “I told my agent if things don’t work out in Pittsburgh, I wanted to be a Jaguar. Their fans are wild and crazy, and they love their football.” He played right tackle opposite Tony Boselli during his four seasons in Jacksonville and started all 63 regular season games in addition to starting every playoff game in the late ’90s. In 1999 Searcy made the Pro Bowl and was named Second Team All-Pro.

What’s your favorite play/memory of Leon Searcy? Share with us in the comments, on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.