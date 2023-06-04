Which Ex-Jaguar would you like to see on the current roster?

From Tony Boselli to Jalen Ramsey, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a long list of former players that I think could contribute today in some form or fashion.

Here are three former Jaguars that I think would add significant value to the current roster, if their talents could be utilized in the present day.

DB Rashean Mathis

Rashean Mathis’s athleticism and big-play ability made him one of the most entertaining defensive players to watch throughout his tenure in Jacksonville.

The former Englewood High graduate and second-round pick put together an impressive career for the Jaguars. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2006 and secured franchise records for most career interceptions (30), passes defensed (99), and defensive touchdowns (3).

Mathis was a big play waiting to happen, especially in big-time games. Perhaps his most notable performance was in the Jaguars' 2008 AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Steelers, when he logged two interceptions and one touchdown.

Jaguars-Steelers 2007 Wild Card: Rashean Mathis' 63 yard pick-six against Big Ben! pic.twitter.com/r8W4nL6vNv — Four Verts (@FourVerticals_) July 27, 2021

After Shaq Griffin’s departure, the Jaguars are looking for a strong outside corner to start opposite Tyson Campbell. Placing Mathis within an up-and-coming Jacksonville DB room that includes Campbell and fellow Jax native Darious Williams, plus safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins, would make the team’s secondary an extremely fun group to watch.

Mathis ranked #8 on the Jaguars’ All-25 Team (released in 2019), having played in 137 games from 2003-2012.

LB Paul Posluszny

Paul Posluszny makes a lot of sense here.

The Jaguars’ former middle linebacker put up some impressive numbers in Jacksonville. He ranks second in franchise history with 973 tackles along with 11 interceptions and 13 sacks. “Poz” led the team in tackles five times and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2013.

From a numbers standpoint, Posluszny would be a consistent contributor. However, it’s his leadership and veteran presence that I think would be the most valuable to the current roster.

Posluszny was huge in the development of Myles Jack during his time in Jacksonville. Players looked to the five-time defensive captain as a veteran leader during his last few years in the league, and he was incremental in the Jaguars' 2017 run to the AFC Championship Game.

With a promising duo in second-year linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma, Posluszny’s presence would prove hugely valuable for a talented young core.

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

One of the Jaguars' most noticeable areas for improvement ahead of the 2023 season comes on the defensive line. Outside Josh Allen and 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker, the Jags could greatly benefit from some more depth.

Yannick Ngakoue put up some impressive numbers during his time in Jacksonville, but what stands out to me the most is his consistency in the years since leaving Duval. Since 2019, Ngakoue has bounced around to four different teams: the Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, and Colts. Despite a change of scenery every year, Ngakoue has produced eight or more sacks in every single season of his career. Ngakoue could provide a level of consistency the Jaguars can lean on, and also help take pressure off of both Allen and Walker.

Although Ngakoue and the Jags were unable to agree upon a long-term deal before his departure in 2018, it seems as though the 28-year-old is more interested in joining a contender rather than securing a massive contract.