97 Days until Jaguars regular season: ‘97 season

We are 97 days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Since we are 97 days away, I thought it would be a good time to revisit the third season in franchise history. The Jaguars drafted seven players during the draft: DE Renaldo Wynn, DB Mike Logan, LB James Hamilton, DT Seth Payne, TE Damon Jones, RB Daimon Shelton, and LB Jon Hesse. The team was coached by Tom Coughlin and finished the season with an 11-5 record, 6-2 against divisional opponents (Tennesee Oilers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers), and 2nd in the AFC Central Division. The team won all four of their pre-season games against the Carolina Panthers (23-9), New York Giants (38-16), San Francisco 49ers (28-20), and Atlanta Falcons (26-17).

Quarterback Mark Brunell threw for 3,281 yards and had 18 passing touchdowns. Natrone Means led the team in rushing yards with 823, James Stewart was second with 555 yards, and Mark Brunell came in third with 257 yards. Means also led in rushing touchdowns with 9, Stewart with 8 touchdowns, and Brunell with 2 touchdowns. Jimmy Smith was the receiving yards leader with 1,324 yards, Keenan McCardell came in second with 1,164, and Pete Mitchell was third with 380 yards. McCardell led in receiving touchdowns with 5, and Smith and Mitchell both had 4 touchdowns.

Clyde Simmons had 8.5 sacks, Tony Brackens had 7 sacks, and Joel Smeenge had 6.5 sacks. Deon Figures had 5 interceptions, Chris Hudson 3 interceptions, and Dave Thomas 2 interceptions. Mike Hollis had a field goal percentage of .861. Bryan Barker averaged 44.9 yards a punt. Reggie Barlow had 412 yards in punt returns. Willie Jackson led the team in kickoff returns with 653 yards, Reggie Barlow 267 yards, and Mike Logan 236 yards. LT Tony Boselli, P Bryan Barker, WR Jimmy Smith, QB Mark Brunell, and K Mike Hollis made the Pro Bowl Team. Boselli and Barker also made First Team All-Pro.

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 28 - Ravens 27

Quarterback Rob Johnson threw for 294 yards and Steve Matthews for 23 yards. Rob Johnson, Natrone Means, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Smith scored in the third and fourth quarters. Means had 67 rushing yards, Keenan McCardell had 84 receiving yards, and Jimmy Smith had 106 receiving yards. Deon Figures had 2 interceptions and Chris Hudson had 1 23-yard interception. Clyde Simmons had 2 sacks and Eddie Robinson had 1 sack.

Week 2: New York Giants at Alltel Stadium on September 7, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 40 - Giants 13

Steve Matthews threw for 252 yards. James Stewart and Natrone Means both scored two touchdowns. Natrone Means had 85 rushing yards, Jimmy Smith had 117 receiving yards, and Keenan McCardell had 71 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 4/4 field goals. Travis Davis had a 23-yard interception. Clyde Simmons and Joel Smeenge both had sacks.

Week 3: bye week

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium on September 22, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Steelers 21

Mark Brunell made his first appearance after a knee injury and threw for 306 yards. Natrone Means, Jimmy Smith, and Chris Hudson scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 40 rushing yards, Jimmy Smith had 164 receiving yards, and Keenan McCardell had 51 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 3/5 field goals. Aaron Beasley had an interception. Brant Boyer and Tony Brackens both had sacks.

Week 5: Washington at Jack Kent Cooke Stadium on September 28, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 12 - Washington 24

Mark Brunell threw for 153 yards. No touchdowns were scored. Natrone Means had 62 rushing yards, Jimmy Smith had 52 receiving yards, and Keenan McCardell had 37 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 4/4 field goals. Dave Thomas had 1 interception. Tony Brackens, Don Davey, and Joel Smeenge all had 1 sack. Kevin Hardy and Clyde Simmons were both credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals at Alltel Stadium on October 5, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 21 - Bengals 13

Mark Brunell threw for 164 yards. Ty Hallock, James Stewart, and Willie Jackson scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 75 rushing yards and James Stewart had 58 rushing yards. Jimmy Smith had 57 receiving yards, and Keenan McCardell and James Stewart both had 38 receiving yards. Kelvin Pritchett had 3 sacks, and Tony Brackens and Renaldo Wynn both had 1 sack.

Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium on October 12, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 38 - Eagle 21

Mark Brunell threw for 153 yards. James Stewart scored all 5 touchdowns. Stewart had 102 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 64 receiving yards and Jimmy Smith had 51 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 1/1 field goal. Deon Figures had a 32-yard interception. Tony Brackens, Jeff Lageman, Clyde Simmons, and Joel Smeenge all had sacks.

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on October 19, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 22 - Cowboys 26

Mark Brunell threw for 242 yards. Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell, and Derek Brown scored touchdowns. Willie Jackson caught the two-point conversion. James Stewart had 40 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 120 receiving yards and Pete Mitchell had 64 receiving yards. Don Davey and Jeff Kopp both had sacks.

Week 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on October 26, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Steelers 23

Mark Brunell threw for 214 yards. Willie Jackson and Pete Mitchell scored touchdowns. James Stewart had 39 rushing yards and Mark Brunell had 25 rushing yards. Willie Jackson had 64 receiving yards and Jimmy Smith had 50 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 1/1 field goal. Jeff Kopp had an interception, Tony Brackens had 2 sacks, and Jeff Lageman had 1 sack.

Week 10: Tennessee Oilers at Alltel Stadium on November 2, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Oilers 24

Mark Brunell threw for 169 yards. Chris Hudson, Pete Mitchell, and Mark Brunell scored touchdowns. James Stewart had 99 rushing yards. Jimmy Smith had 50 receiving yards and James Stewart had 44 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 3/3 field goals. Chris Hudson had an interception and Clyde Simmons had a sack.

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Alltel Stadium on November 9, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Chiefs 10

Mark Brunell threw for 199 yards. Pete Mitchell, James Stewart, and Natrone Means scored touchdowns. Means had 62 rushing yards and James Stewart had 54 rushing yards. Jimmy Smith had 112 receiving yards and Pete Mitchell had 30 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 1/1 field goal. Deon Figures and Chris Hudson had interceptions. Jeff Lageman and Clyde Simmons both had 2 sacks. Tony Brackens and Don Davey both had 1 sack.

Week 12: Tennessee Oilers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on November 16, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Oilers 9

Mark Brunell threw for 267 yards. Keenan McCardell and Natrone Means scored touchdowns. Means had 67 rushing yards. Jimmy Smith had 158 receiving yards and Keenan McCardell had 64 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 1/1 field goal. Eddie Robinson and Dave Thomas both had an interception.

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals at Cinergy Field on November 23, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 26 - Bengals 31

Mark Brunell threw for 286 yards. Pete Mitchell and Natrone Means scored touchdowns. Means had 96 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 109 receiving yards, Jimmy Smith had 106 receiving yards, and Pete Mitchell had 46 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 4/4 field goals. Kevin Hardy had 1 sack.

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens at Alltel Stadium on November 30, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 29 - Ravens 27

Mark Brunell threw for 317 yards. Natrone Means and Damon Jones scored touchdowns. James Stewart had 40 rushing yards and Natrone Means had 34 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 97 receiving yards and Jimmy Smith had 93 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 5/5 field goals. Travis Davis, Kevin Hardy, Joel Smeenge, and Renaldo Wynn all had sacks.

Week 15: New England Patriots at Alltel Stadium on December 7, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Patriots 26

Mark Brunell threw for 251 yards. Keenan McCardell and Reggie Barlow scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 51 rushing yards and Mark Brunell had 41 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 152 receiving yards and Jimmy Smith had 51 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow scored on a kickoff return. Mike Hollis made 2/2 field goals. Joel Smeenge had 2 sacks.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on December 14, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Bills 14

Mark Brunell threw for 317 yards. Mark Brunell and Natrone Means scored touchdowns. Means had 74 rushing yards and Mark Brunell had 10 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 94 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 2/2 field goals. Deon Figures had a 15-yard interception. Eddie Robinson had a sack, and Brant Boyer and Bryan Schwartz were both credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 17: Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 21, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Raiders 9

Mark Brunell threw for 243 yards and Rob Johnson for 40 yards. Keenan McCardell and Damon Jones scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 80 rushing yards and James Stewart had 42 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell had 116 receiving yards and Jimmy Smith had 93 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 2/2 field goals. Travis Davis, James Hamilton, Jeff Lageman, Clyde Simmons, and Esera Tuaolo all had sacks.

Wild Card Playoff game: Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on December 27, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Broncos 42

Mark Brunell threw for 203 yards. Natrone Means and Travis Davis scored touchdowns. Natrone Means had 40 rushing yards. Keenan McCardell and Jimmy Smith both had 55 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 1/1 field goal. Clyde Simmons had 2 sacks and Chris Hudson had 1 sack.

