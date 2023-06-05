Pederson thinks the roster is in a better place, and it’s not a “reality” to sign Hopkins

The Jacksonville Jaguars held their 7th out of 10 voluntary OTA practices today. Although OTAs end on Thursday, the mandatory minicamp starts next week! Minicamp will last from June 12th - 14th and will conclude the Jaguars’ offseason program. To start the final week of OTAs, Coach Doug Pederson and Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell met with the media.

WATCH LIVE: HC Doug Pederson & DC Mike Caldwell meet with the media. Presented by @Dream_Finders https://t.co/mR1ty79C6O — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 5, 2023

Pederson spoke briefly about how pleased he is with the participation during the voluntary practices, with the number of players that have shown up, and how coaches are able to take things they learned from last season and get things on film. Pederson said overall he’s happy with the offseason thus far. He also said he’s decided how he’s going to handle minicamp but will probably not be sharing that.

When asked about the pass rush, Pederson said, “There’s going to be guys probably going into training camp, there’s going to be guys coming out of training camp that we’ll take a look at, but those are all things and conversations for down the road. We’ve been pleased with the guys that are here and working, and you know, we’ve just got to get them better and ready to go.”

Doug Pederson on Leonard Floyd signing with the #Bills



Also discusses state of #Jaguars pass rush, how the free agent market currently sits & whether now is the time to make a move or not pic.twitter.com/pNliAL9MM4 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 5, 2023

The absence of Josh Allen and Evan Engram has been noted over the past two weeks, Doug Pederson stated Josh Allen’s position coach, Bill Shuey, has probably talked to him the most and has been keeping Pederson updated. Pederson also noted that Allen is working and isn’t taking the time off. Josh Allen is expected to be at next week’s minicamp. Pederson said Gerritt Prince, Luke Farrell, and Brenton Strange have been able to take on extra reps without Engram there.

With no Evan Engram at OTAs, Doug recognizes Gerritt Prince & Luke Farrell (in that order — “and Brenton, too”) as TEs who have been able to maximize extra reps #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 5, 2023

When asked about linebacker Travon Walker, Pederson said “He’s working on the things he needs to work on”, and he will have some cross-training with defensive lineman coach Brentson Buckner. On how he’s feeling about Andre Cisco: “Really good. A little bit bigger. A lot of confidence. Healthy. He’s done a really nice job. Him and Rayshawn having a full season together last year is going to be better for those two on the back end and the communication. Like where he’s at. He’s in a good place”.

Doug was asked about DeAndre Hopkins. Raves about the current state of #Jaguars WR Room.



“At this time, it’s not a reality to bring someone else in” — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 5, 2023

Coach Pederson was also asked about expectations for the upcoming season. He stated that it falls on him to make sure the team doesn't look past what they’re trying to accomplish today. “Last year is last year.” He also thinks the roster is in a better place when it comes to depth than it was last year. “Right now, I would say everything looks great”.

“Last year is last year.”



Coach Pederson on rising to expectations and building on past success. pic.twitter.com/XlH5UeW62t — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 5, 2023

When Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell spoke about the team’s nickel situation, he stated Tre Herndon was the nickel that “settled us down” in 2022, and it’s currently an open competition, but he should have an idea by the first preseason game. When asked about Devin Lloyd, Caldwell said he's in a good spot mentally and physically. He also noted that he can see the growth in Travon Walker. When asked about the depth of the roster, Caldwell said, “It’s tough on us to find a way to get everyone on the field, but that’s a good problem to have”.

#Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell about Devin Lloyd potentially playing more of a pass rusher role. Says that it’s not necessarily his forte to rush off the edge, against OL.



Says blitzing more could be in the cards. Going up against running backs, etc.



“Devin is an inside linebacker” pic.twitter.com/QOPftGGRRG — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 5, 2023

The Jaguars drafted Yasir Abdullah this year. Mike Caldwell called Abdullah a "Fast Ball."



He said Yasir can be a change of pace from some of the other rushers the Jags have on the roster. pic.twitter.com/jvHqXEwG1C — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Many have mentioned that the Jaguars could be in the market for a veteran pass rusher. When asked about the possibility Mike Caldwell said simply "Whatever we have here that is what we are going to work with." pic.twitter.com/IxZqwzisop — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Our QB1 also met with the media today following the practice. Lawrence said, “This is the first time in a while I haven’t had to learn a new offense.”

“Make the easy plays, make the routine plays every time.”@Trevorlawrencee on taking what the defense gives him and more. pic.twitter.com/StTyMEE4PW — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 5, 2023

There were also some Jaguars legends in the building for practice today! The group included one of my favorite Jaguars, Big John Henderson.

Our legends are in the building for today’s OTA practice!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/1tbIqsdvhe — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 5, 2023

Mia O’Brien noted that Erick Hallett worked with the safeties today after working with the cornerbacks during previous OTAs.

Of note: after working primarily with CBS for several OTAs, sixth-rounder Erick Hallett (@Pitt_FB) now working with the safeties in position drills #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 5, 2023

Since it was the final media day for OTAs, I added a few more clips to this week’s roundup.

Lawrence to Agnew:

Lawrence to Kirk:

Doing our best to get you through the offseason with these clips @ckirk | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/sfJKUnUod2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 5, 2023

Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk pic.twitter.com/AvGFq4kFJ9 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Lawrence to Luke Farrell:

Lawrence to Oliver Martin:

Trevor Lawrence to Oliver Martin pic.twitter.com/mbQkFBPjTS — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Lawrence to Prince:

This got some “oohs” from the viewing audience. Lawrence to Prince, the latter of which #Jaguars HC Doug Pederson praised this morning: pic.twitter.com/xyqs2XbtNH — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 5, 2023

Zay Jones:

Don’t forget about Zay pic.twitter.com/op29mAYIlh — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Kirk:

Christian Kirk catching a few passes to warm up pic.twitter.com/P9uGEdQ2bV — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Calvin Ridley:

Kirk, Jones, Ridley, and Agnew:

Checkout the footwork pic.twitter.com/x3GUWGIgQj — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Brandon McManus:

Tyson Campbell working with Antonio Johnson after practice:

Cool to see. #Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell working with rookie safety Antonio Johnson after prax today. pic.twitter.com/xSkV8vcrLU — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 5, 2023

Tyson Campbell working with Antonio Johnson after practice pic.twitter.com/vHZf5pOmpH — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Sammis Reyes:

Sammis Reyes was the first player born in Chile to play in an NFL game.



Reyes hopes to make the Jags roster and pave the road for more Chilean players to make it to the NFL in the future.



"Chilean's have a lot of pride we work really hard and it is an honor for me to be here." pic.twitter.com/UKdTUYD3Qn — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

Walker Little:

The Jaguars have a lot of competition at offensive tackle this year.



"We Got a Great Room."



Walker Little also said that playing at the end of last season gave him a big confidence boost. pic.twitter.com/792X6zHj1B — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 5, 2023

What have been your takeaways from this year’s OTAs? Do you think the roster is in a better spot depth-wise compared to last year? Let us know in the comments how you’re feeling headed into next week’s minicamp.