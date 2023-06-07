Jaguars unveil designs for ‘Stadium of the Future’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have shared a first look at conceptual designs for the team’s “Stadium of the Future.”

The best is yet to come in Jacksonville. Take an exclusive first look at our vision for the Stadium of the Future.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 7, 2023

According to the Jaguars’ website, these renovation plans introduce “a design project nearly three years in the making intended to inspire a transformation of Downtown Jacksonville and secure NFL football in Northeast Florida well into the future.”

Here are some of the highlights:

A subtropical Floridian park entrance leading fans to the main concourse.

A 360-degree concourse (four times wider than before) elevated 30 feet above the ground, offering expansive views of downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River.

A large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70 percent, lowers temperatures 10 to 15 degrees, and protects fans from the weather. The energy-efficient façade is raised at the northern and southern ends to optimize airflow, enabling passive cooling throughout the stadium.

As shown in the video, these renovation plans could lead to various events, including the continuation of Jaguars and college football games as well as other shindigs like Final Four matchups and in-stadium concerts (hello, Swifties).

What do you think, Jaguars fans?