Meet the staff at Big Cat Country

A new season of Jacksonville Jaguars football will soon be underway. But before training camp begins later this month, we wanted to introduce our full staff (listed alphabetically), most of whom were brought on this summer.

Dillon Appleman

Start date: June 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Tyson Campbell, Maurice Jones-Drew

Favorite article written: Jaguars cornerback free agency targets

I am thrilled to be joining the Big Cat Country team as a contributing writer and I look forward to engaging with any and everybody that wants to talk ball. As a native of the Jacksonville area, I grew up idolizing the likes of Mark Brunell, Jimmy Smith and Fred Taylor, so having the opportunity to now write about the new age of Jaguars football is a dream come true. I currently live in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Jacksonville and am a father to a baby that would impress scouts if he were measured at the combine. Future Jags left tackle incoming.

Simon Carroll

Start date: May 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Maurice Jones-Drew

Favorite article written: The Meyer of London

Excited to join the BCC team! A football fanatic from Manchester, UK, I have been writing about the NFL for fifteen years. In 2019 I founded The Touchdown, the biggest football-centric website this side of the pond, and have been privileged to cover the Jaguars’ yearly visits ever since Allen Hurns’ game-winning, sliding touchdown grab in the Wembley rain in 2015.

Originally an NFL Draft analyst, I have created reports for more than 1,000 prospects for my sites, from #1 overall pick Matthew Stafford in 2009 to Mr. Irrelevant Desjuan Johnson last year. I have one semester of experience enrolling with The Scouting Academy, and spent some time in 2021 as an area scout for the All-22 Global Scouting Network.

One season as a linebacker with The Manchester Titans when I was (much) younger helped me learn pretty quickly that I was much better at writing about the sport than attempting to play it. I look forward to contributing great Jags content in what hopefully should be a memorable year!

Caitlin Connor

Start date: December 2022

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Jamal Agnew

Favorite article written: Today in Jaguars history: Doug Pederson named head coach

I’m originally from Alabama and grew up watching Alabama play on Saturdays, so you can imagine my excitement when the Jaguars signed Calvin Ridley. I’m happy for the outlet Big Cat Country has become for me to learn and talk about the Jaguars. You can find me on our socials, or the live blog and team history posts during the season. When I’m not talking about the Jaguars or showing pictures of my dogs on my phone, I like to cook with my partner, read, and drink tequila.

Name: Justin Cross

Start date: June 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Terrance ‘Pot Roast’ Knighton because anyone with the nickname “Pot Roast” is amazing.

Favorite article written: The best 2023 Jaguars road games, ranked

My name is Justin Cross, and I’m a lifelong/degenerate Jags fan. After decades of yelling at the TV in my home, at sports bars, and among many of you at the Bank, I felt it was time to take my passion for the Jags and my writing talents to Big Cat Country (and fortunately, they didn’t reject my ass). I’ve enjoyed reading Big Cat Country for years now, and I’m excited to use my experience of telling dick jokes in both print and in front of late-night barflies to BCC.

Along with a couple of friends, I am bringing back the Trevorland Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, and other platforms that promote random jackasses ranting into a microphone. You can learn more about me on Twitter (@TrevorlandPod), Instagram (@trevorland_podcast), and on various bathroom walls in Riverside.

Alfie Crow

Start date: March 2010

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Trevor Lawrence, Daryl Smith

Favorite article written: The rise of ‘Generation Jaguar’

Most everyone reading this knows who I am, but for those who do not I took over managing Big Cat Country back in March of 2010 from Chris Harris, the OG. I like to think that I did a good job growing and cultivating writers at Big Cat Country to provide an alternative option to the old-guard media and now we are in the space where we’re considered a real outlet. I’ve now retired in my old age and will be providing weekly opinions and hot takes on Jaguars/NFL-related news and events.

Mark Dhooge (pronounced Dewey)

Start date: May 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Trevor Lawrence

Favorite article written: How Doug Pederson turned Jacksonville into a serious contender

I am a former high school and college coach, working mostly on the offensive side of the ball. I was also a 3-year starter in college - as a holder. Addicted to breaking down film to see how an offense ticks. Excited to convert the Jaguars all-22 film into call sheet form.

Joseph Henry

Start date: June 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Evan Engram, Calais Campbell

Favorite article written: Break off a branch: Gators score 52 between the hedges

I was born in Jacksonville and have been a Jaguar for as long as I can remember. I recently graduated from the University of Florida’s college of journalism, and I spent nearly two years covering the Florida Gators at the Independent Florida Alligator. I’m really excited to bring my experience back to my hometown covering the Jags!

Travis Holmes

Start date: June 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Donovin Darius

Favorite article written: Mocking the roster: offensive line edition

Greetings, Big Cat Country and shout out Duval County! You may recognize me from the comments section or my past postings here. I have been a longtime member of the BCC family since 2009, posting in the FanPosts section since 2010, with a stint as the site’s fantasy football expert in 2012. I am so excited to be welcomed back into the BCC fold as a news contributor after a short decade-long vacation working in corporate America. I am a Jacksonville born and raised, die-hard Jaguars fan since 1995. I am a junkie for watching gametape and love breaking down football strategies (a rollover from my days as a defensive back for UCF). In addition to my writings here, I’m also a Jags consulting gameday analyst with A7BN Sports and Student of the Game Media, and a weekly guest on the South Florida Tribune’s ‘Inside The Pigskin’ podcast. See you in the comments section Duval.

Gus Logue

Start date: August 2022

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Trevor Lawrence

Favorite article written: An in-depth review of Gardner Minshew’s 2019 season

After joining BCC as a contributor last offseason, I stepped into Alfie’s previous role as site manager in April. I started blogging a few years ago partly to procrastinate schoolwork at UF, but mostly because I enjoy learning about the NFL and want to try to share my knowledge with fellow fans. I also work at Jacksonville’s sports radio station (1010 XL / 92.5 FM) and co-host the Jaguar Report podcast with John Shipley.

Adam Snowden

Start date: May 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: William Trevor Lawrence

Favorite article written: The potential impact of Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence

What’s up, Duval! I am a current medical student with an undergraduate degree in Computer Science and Biology from Duke, and I have an avid passion for all things black and teal. As the self-proclaimed biggest Jags fan currently living west of the Mississippi (my GOJAGS license plate will confirm), I have long spent excessive mental toil on the Jaguars. Whether explicitly or behind the scenes, I most often use statistics, trends, and current data to guide my analyses, and I am thrilled to offer both my past quantitative and current medical training to provide novel perspectives as an additional writer for Big Cat Country. Outside of school and writing for BCC, you can find me watching past and current Jaguars games, perusing nflshop.com for the Duval Den I aspire to build one day, doing something active outside, reading, tutoring, or eating dessert.

Henry Zimmer

Start date: May 2023

Favorite Jaguar to watch: Tank Bigsby

Favorite article written: Is Jaguars EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson ready to ‘pop’ in Year 4?

My name is Henry Zimmer. I started writing for BCC a few weeks ago, and am already loving it. I graduated from Auburn last spring, and live in Auburn currently. I work as the sports editor for the Alexander City Outlook and Dadeville Record in central Alabama. My favorite Jags player has to be Tank Bigsby, sorry Daniel Thomas. I must admit I bought K’Lavon Chaisson’s jersey on draft night because I thought his name was sick and my little sister used to dog-sit his puppies.