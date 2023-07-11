Shaq Quarterman hosts his first youth football camp at Oakleaf High School

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman held his first youth football camp at Oakleaf High School last Saturday. Quarterman attended Oakleaf during high school and then played for Miami before being drafted by the Jaguars in 2020. Over 300 were in attendance for the camp.

Back where it all began! @OgBoobie_Shaq returns to @Oakleaf_Ath with a few friends for his first Youth Football Camp before he checks in for his fourth Training Camp with the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/jq4JjWjHkw — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) July 10, 2023

Quarterman said the day the registration became available, about 100 kids registered, and he, his family, and the board of his foundation did not think it would be like that. He wanted to give back to the kids and the community, as he knows the kids and their families, so it’s “full circle” for him. The camp has allowed him to “fellowship with good people” and bless others. Quarterman also expressed how much he loves and cares about the community with his heart and soul, and how it could bring tears to his eyes to think about how it could be something the community, himself, and his family can be proud of.

Shaq Quarterman football camp at Oakleaf High School pic.twitter.com/CqZTJgOFUG — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 8, 2023

Linebackers Devin Lloyd and Dequan Jackson were also in attendance to lend a hand. The two goals he had in mind with the camp were “growth” and greatness”. Quarterman considers the camp “overall a success.”

#Jaguars in the building. @DevinLloyd_, @_Cydash_ & LB Coach Tony Gilbert also on hand this morning. Shoutout to these guys for spending one of their last “free” days before Training Camp out here. pic.twitter.com/xlQeoZfYqf — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) July 8, 2023