Shaq Quarterman hosts his first youth football camp at Oakleaf High School

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman held his first youth football camp at Oakleaf High School over the weekend

By cnconnor
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman held his first youth football camp at Oakleaf High School last Saturday. Quarterman attended Oakleaf during high school and then played for Miami before being drafted by the Jaguars in 2020. Over 300 were in attendance for the camp.

Quarterman said the day the registration became available, about 100 kids registered, and he, his family, and the board of his foundation did not think it would be like that. He wanted to give back to the kids and the community, as he knows the kids and their families, so it’s “full circle” for him. The camp has allowed him to “fellowship with good people” and bless others. Quarterman also expressed how much he loves and cares about the community with his heart and soul, and how it could bring tears to his eyes to think about how it could be something the community, himself, and his family can be proud of.

Linebackers Devin Lloyd and Dequan Jackson were also in attendance to lend a hand. The two goals he had in mind with the camp were “growth” and greatness”. Quarterman considers the camp “overall a success.”

