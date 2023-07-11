Jaguars’ 2023 open training camp dates announced

The shiny new Miller Electric Center is getting ready to welcome Jaguars fans to training camp.

With rookies scheduled to begin their final offseason preparations on July 21st (and veterans returning July 25th), 13 dates have been scheduled for open practice:

Wednesday, July 26

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Sunday, August 6

Monday, August 7

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Whilst the Friday practice on July 28 will be reserved exclusively for season ticket holders, all other open practices are free to attend. Attendees are required to register for tickets, which are limited but now available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp. The July 29 session celebrates ‘NFL Back Together Saturday’, and will feature a gate giveaway and ‘Teal Out’.

Excitement for the upcoming season is palpable, with both fans and media optimistic of a successful season for the Jaguars. Giving the fanbase the opportunity to experience the new training center adds something extra to the preseason; the $120m two-story facility includes an indoor practice field, two outdoor practice fields, fan amenity areas, and a grandstand that seats 2,000 spectators.

For all sessions, parking lots open at 7 am and gates at 8 am, with practice expected to start at 8:45 am. Free mobile parking passes will be available upon registration for Lot J.

The new Jaguar head on the west exterior of Miller Electric Center’s indoor practice field is now illuminated at night! ✨ pic.twitter.com/04poBlskxF — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 28, 2023

The Jaguars will also host one practice in the bowl at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, August 5th. This bonus practice is a part of the team’s Military Appreciation Day, with selected service members to be in attendance. Fans can apply for themselves or on behalf of a fellow service member by heading to the Military Appreciation Day website. This practice begins at 10 am, with parking lots open from 8 am and gates from 9 am.

Last month, head coach Doug Pederson couldn’t hide his excitement about holding training camp at the Miller Electric Center - and the competitive advantage it can give this franchise:

“This has been a great space since the mid-nineties. But to have our own building, a place guys can really call home, even from the standpoint of the offseason where once the season ends they don’t have to go other places. We’re still in Jacksonville, Florida. The weather’s good in February, March and April. Guys want to stay here and use the building. That part I think is going to be the exciting part.” “It makes it easier when you can just step right out on the two beautiful practice fields. You got a great indoor facility over there and you can get a lot more work done. Last year was great at Episcopal, having those two fields like that during camp, but now we don’t have to travel. Now we can just step right out onto the grass. Everything is accessible and it just makes it a little bit easier to move around when you have a 91-man roster like we do.”

Football is back folks. Come see for yourself!