This one was a doozy.

John and I previewed Jacksonville’s 2023 training camp, which begins on July 21 for rookies, first-year players, and injured veterans. All players will report by the 25th and Jaguars fans can get their first look on the 26th.

Calvin Ridley will be one of the biggest storylines to monitor in camp. The one-on-one battles between tackles Walker Litte/Anton Harrison and edges Josh Allen/Travon Walker, as well as the confidence of young players such as Devin Lloyd, will be other situations we’ll be watching.

We also discussed Jacksonville’s tight end room, as the team has until July 17th to sign Evan Engram to an extension and recently signed Doug Pederon’s son, plus potential trade targets at defensive tackle. Fifth-year Jet Quinnen Williams wants a new contract worth $25-30 million by the start of training camp and there’s whispers that 32-year-old future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Donald could be dealt at the deadline if the Rams stink. Could Josh Allen be a trade piece?

Lastly, John and I revealed the third edition of our rankings segment: TV characters.