Jaguars fan favorite seasons: 1999

We are getting closer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff. To help count the days down, I thought it would be a good time to look at previous seasons. I asked on Twitter and Facebook what you consider the Jaguars’ best season. Of course, I received a lot of “1999” and “2017” answers, but there was also a mix of “1995”, “1996”, “1997”, and “2007”. I previously highlighted the 1997 season when we were 97 days away from the regular season kickoff, and we’ve covered 1995 and 1996, so let’s continue with the 1999 season.

During the 1999 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected (in draft order): DB Fernando Bryant, DT Larry Smith, G Anthony Cesario, DT Kevin Landolt, DB Jason Craft, DT Emarlos Leroy, DB Dee Moronkola, and DE Chris White. DT Gary Walker, TE Kyle Brady, and S Carnell Lake were signed during free agency.

The team was coached by Tom Coughlin and finished the regular season with a record of 14-2 and 1st in the AFC Central Division (Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cleveland Browns). The defense ran a 4-3 alignment. The Jaguars ended the preseason with a 3-1 record. Alltel Stadium averaged 67,601 attendees per game and had a season total of 540,805 attendees.

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers at Alltel Stadium on September 12, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 41 - 49ers 3

Attendance: 68,678

Jason Craft, Damon Jones, James Stewart, and Aaron Beasley scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 22 out of 30 attempted passes for 265 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 74 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 139 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 11.75 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 217 yards. Mike Hollis made 4 out of 4 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had two interceptions for 93 yards, and Donovin Darius had one interception. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, and Gary Walker each registered one sack. Eric Curry and Joel Smeenge both recorded 0.5 sacks.

Week 2: Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium on September 19, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 22 - Panthers 20

Attendance: 64,261

James Stewart scored both touchdowns and led the team with 124 rushing yards. Mark Brunell completed 20 out of 32 attempted passes for 214 yards. Jimmy Smith led the team with 115 receiving yards. Mike Logan averaged 25.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 1.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 143 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 4 attempted field goals. Fernando Bryant had one interception. Gary Walker registered two sacks, Kevin Hardy recorded 1.5 sacks, and Renaldo Wynn was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 3: Tennessee Titans at Alltel Stadium on September 26, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 19 - Titans 20

Attendance: 61,502

Jimmy Smith and Aaron Beasley scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 22 out of 42 attempted passes for 232 yards. James Stewart led the team with 98 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 129 receiving yards. Tavian Banks averaged 18.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 7.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 229 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Aaron Beasley had one 35-yard interception that resulted in a touchdown. Larry Smith registered one sack, and Tony Brackens and Seth Payne were both credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on October 3, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Steelers 3

Attendance: 57,308

Keenan McCardell scored the only touchdown and led the team with 24 receiving yards. Mark Brunell completed 10 out of 25 attempted passes for 85 yards. James Stewart led the team with 73 rushing yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 56.00 yards in kickoff returns and 11.75 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted eight times for 332 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Dave Thomas had one interception. Tony Brackens registered 2.5 sacks, Joel Smeenge recorded one sack, and Aaron Beasley was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 5: New York Jets at Giants Stadium on October 11, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 16 - Jets 6

Attendance: 78,216

James Stewart scored the only touchdown and led the team with 96 rushing yards. Mark Brunell completed 21 out of 35 attempted passes for 215 yards. Keenan McCardell led the team with 60 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 20.33 in kickoff returns and 6.25 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted seven times for 321 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Donovin Darius had a 29-yard interception, and Blaine McElmurry had a 26-yard interception. Tony Brackens registered two sacks, and Kevin Hardy and Gary Walker both recorded one sack.

Week 6: Cleveland Browns at Alltel Stadium on October 17, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Browns 7

Attendance: 62,047

Kyle Brady and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 12 out of 19 attempted passes for 109 yards. James Stewart led the team with 58 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 76 receiving yards. Tavian Banks averaged 12.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 10.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted four times for 176 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Kevin Hardy, James Roberson, Joel Smeenge, and Gary Walker each registered one sack.

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals at Cinergy Field on October 31, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 41 - Bengals 10

Attendance: 49,138

Fred Taylor, Keenan McCardell, Jimmy Smith, and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 11 out of 19 attempted passes for 145 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 128 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 89 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 20.50 yards in kickoff returns and 7.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted twice for 89 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley and Donovin Darius both had interceptions. Tony Brackens and Kevin Hardy each registered one sack, and Carnell Lake and Joel Smeenge were both credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 9: Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 7, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Falcons 7

Attendance: 68,466

Jimmy Smith, Damon Jones, and Keenan McCardell scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 14 out of 27 attempted passes for 203 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 124 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 77 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 13.00 yards in kickoff returns and 3.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted four times for 167 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 4 attempted field goals. Tony Brackens, Donovin Darius, and Lonnie Marts each had interceptions. Brant Boyer, Kevin Hardy, and Carnell Lake all registered two sacks. Bryce Paup, Gary Walker, and Renaldo Wynn each recorded one sack.

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens at Alltel Stadium on November 14, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 6 - Ravens 3

Attendance: 67,391

Mark Brunell completed 20 out of 29 attempted passes for 118 yards. James Stewart led with 25 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 52 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 24.00 yards in kickoff returns and 12.17 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted nine times for 383 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Tony Brackens, Lonnie Marts, Joel Smeenge, and Gary Walker each registered one sack.

Week 11: New Orleans Saints at Alltel Stadium on November 21, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 41 - Saints 23

Attendance: 69,772

Reggie Barlow, Damon Jones, James Stewart, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 19 out of 30 attempted passes for 351 yards. James Stewart led the team with 87 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 220 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 22.67 yards in kickoff returns and 40.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted twice for 52 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Fernando Bryant had one interception, and Brant Boyer and Larry Smith each recorded one sack.

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium on November 28, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Ravens 23

Attendance: 68,428

Jimmy Smith, Keenan McCardell, Tony Brackens, and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 27 out of 47 attempted passes for 338 yards. James Stewart led the team with 46 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 132 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 19.50 yards in kickoff returns and 7.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted six times for 259 yards. Tony Brackens had a 16-yard interception that resulted in a touchdown. Kevin Hardy and Gary Walker each recorded one sack.

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium on December 2, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Steelers 6

Attendance: 68,806

Jimmy Smith and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 25 out of 37 attempted passes for 308 yards. James Stewart led the team with 145 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 124 receiving yards. Stacey Mack averaged 16.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 12.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 148 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, and Larry Smith all recorded one sack.

Week 14: Denver Broncos at Alltel Stadium on December 13, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 27 - Broncos 24

Attendance: 71,357

James Stewart scored two touchdowns, and Fred Taylor scored one. Mark Brunell completed 11 out of 25 attempted passes for 115 yards. James Stewart led the team with 79 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 55 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 18.33 yards in kickoff returns and 16.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted seven times for 288 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley and Brant Boyer had one interception each. Tony Brackens registered one sack.

Week 15: Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 19, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Browns 14

Attendance: 72,038

Damon Jones, Mark Brunell, and Fred Taylor scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 21 out of 33 attempted passes for 267 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 136 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 134 receiving yards. Lenzie Jackson averaged 13.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Keenan McCardell averaged 10.33 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted three times for 129 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 3 attempted field goals. Brant Boyer, Tony Brackens, Carnell Lake, Lonnie Marts, Joel Smeenge, and Gary Walker each registered one sack.

Week 16: Tennessee Titans at Adelphia Coliseum on December 26, 1999

Final score: Jaguars 14 - Titans 41

Attendance: 66,641

Fred Taylor and Alvis Whitted scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 4 out of 11 attempted passes for 95 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 44 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 104 receiving yards. Alvis Whitted averaged 36.75 yards in kickoff returns, and Keenan McCardell averaged 3.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted six times for 231 yards.

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals at Alltel Stadium on January 2, 2000

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Bengals 7

Attendance: 70,532

Fred Taylor scored two touchdowns, and Keenan McCardell scored one touchdown. Jay Fiedler completed 28 out of 39 attempted passes for 317 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 85 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 165 receiving yards. Alvis Whitted averaged 16.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 10.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted twice for 96 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 3 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had a 33-yard interception, and Dave Thomas had a 36-yard interception. Kevin Hardy, Gary Walker, and Seth Payne each registered one sack.

AFC Divisional Playoff: Miami Dolphins at Alltel Stadium on January 15, 2000

Final score: Jaguars 62 - Dolphins 7

Attendance: 75,173

Jimmy Smith, Fred Taylor, Tony Brackens, James Stewart, Alvis Whitted, and Chris Howard scored touchdowns. Jay Fiedler completed 7 out of 11 attempted passes for 172 yards, ad Mark Brunell completed 5 out of 9 attempted passes for 105 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 135 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 136 receiving yards. Alvis Whitted averaged 24.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 8.80 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 195 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had two interceptions. Gary Walker registered two sacks. Tony Brackens, Emarlos Leroy, and Lonnie Marts recorded one sack each.

AFC Championship: Tennessee Titans at Alltel Stadium on January 23, 2000

Final Score: Jaguars 14 - Titans 33

Attendance: 75,206

Kyle Brady and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 19 out of 38 attempted passes for 226 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 110 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 92 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 19.33 yards in kickoff returns and 2.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted three times for 136 yards. Fernando Bryant had one interception, and Tony Brackens registered one sack.

James Stewart led the team with 13 touchdowns and 931 rushing yards. Mark Brunell threw for 3,060 yards. Jimmy Smith led the team with 1,636 receiving yards. Mike Hollis made 31 out of 38 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley recorded six interceptions for 200 yards, averaging 33.3 yards per interception. Bryan Barker punted 78 times for 3,260 yards, averaging 41.8 yards per punt. Reggie Barlow averaged 10.9 yards in punt returns. Steve Lindsey averaged 66.8 yards in kickoffs. Reggie Barlow returned 19 kickoffs for 396 yards, averaging 20.8 yards per return. Tony Brackens led the team with 12.0 sacks, and Kevin Hardy led with 96 tackles.

Many notable things happened during the 1999 season, such as the birth of the rivalry against the Titans (we won’t talk about the playbook) and scoring 62 points during Dan Marino’s last game. Please share your memories from the 1999 season and/or what you dislike the most about the Titans with us in the comments.