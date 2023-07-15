 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Tom Coughlin named Hall of Fame semifinalist, Calvin Ridley’s crispy routes, and more

A roundup of Jaguars news, hype, and more from Twitter this week.

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Happy Saturday Big Cat Country! Let’s start the weekend with some of this week’s Twitter highlights.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin was named a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002.

The Jaguars, Calvin Ridley, and the NFL helped fuel the hype with pictures, workouts, and highlight videos.

Former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson announced his retirement. Jackson played for the Jaguars from 2016-2018.

Josh Allen and Cooper Hodges celebrated birthdays!


We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday.

I asked our followers if they would be attending this year’s training camp, and 51.9% said no.

Hays Carlyon shared his thoughts on Cam Robinson coming back during week 5 post-suspension:

Good Morning Football’s Sara Walsh named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley as the duo she is most excited to watch this upcoming season.

We saw a glimpse of Tank Bigsby’s workout:

Jamal Agnew shared his Mount Rushmore of returners:

The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars hosted the Jacksonville Armada FC’s practice.

Jimmy Smith shared an accolade:

ESPN’s Louis Riddick is a fan of the Jaguars’ running game and Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars shared a few previews of Miller Electric Center:

First Things First’s Nick Wright thinks this is going to be a “monster” year for Trevor Lawrence:

