Tweets of the week: Tom Coughlin named Hall of Fame semifinalist, Calvin Ridley’s crispy routes, and more

Happy Saturday Big Cat Country! Let’s start the weekend with some of this week’s Twitter highlights.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin was named a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002.
A head coach worthy of the Hall.
Congratulations to Tom Coughlin, named a semifinalist for the @ProFootballHOF!
The Jaguars, Calvin Ridley, and the NFL helped fuel the hype with pictures, workouts, and highlight videos.
Line it up.
Calvin Ridley putting in WORK
( via @CalvinRidley1) pic.twitter.com/jploNLWZOu
July 13, 2023
Here's a little reminder of how CRISP @CalvinRidley1's routes are
Former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson announced his retirement. Jackson played for the Jaguars from 2016-2018.
Oh…
Congratulations on your retirement, Malik!
Josh Allen and Cooper Hodges celebrated birthdays!
Happy Birthday @JoshAllen41_
COOOOP!
Give it up for Baker County's finest
We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday.
THIRST TRAP TREVOR THURSDAYS
ANIME BODYPILLOW EDITION
ANIME BODYPILLOW EDITION pic.twitter.com/wTKM48KLP4
I asked our followers if they would be attending this year’s training camp, and 51.9% said no.
Will you be attending #Jaguars Training Camp?— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) July 12, 2023
Hays Carlyon shared his thoughts on Cam Robinson coming back during week 5 post-suspension:
On #JaguarsToday w/@md_1010xl & @1010xlfattony, @HaysCarlyon talked about what will happen when Cam Robinson comes back from suspension pic.twitter.com/cjeL7z6SjZ— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 12, 2023
Good Morning Football’s Sara Walsh named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley as the duo she is most excited to watch this upcoming season.
Whiteboard Wednesday ️
The duo @Sara_Walsh is most excited to watch this season is ________________@Jaguars
We saw a glimpse of Tank Bigsby’s workout:
Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars) Running Back work
Jamal Agnew shared his Mount Rushmore of returners:
Who's on your Mount Rushmore of returners?
#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WwVEH9rQzq
The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars hosted the Jacksonville Armada FC’s practice.
Thank you @Jaguars @CityofJax for hosting our practice this evening as we get ready for the @NPSLSoccer playoffs!
Jimmy Smith shared an accolade:
VS the 2000 Ravens defense though
ESPN’s Louis Riddick is a fan of the Jaguars’ running game and Calvin Ridley.
You thought @LRiddickESPN was done praising the Jaguars?
Hear his thoughts on the presence of ETN and Bigsby in the backfield.
Louis Riddick Jaguars fans
He seems to have bought into the hype too .
The Jaguars shared a few previews of Miller Electric Center:
What a time to be alive.
Spotted outside Miller Electric Center
First Things First’s Nick Wright thinks this is going to be a “monster” year for Trevor Lawrence:
"This is going to be a monster year from Trevor Lawrence. ... The Jags could win 13 games this year."
— @getnickwright on who's the best bet for NFL MVP, not named Mahomes:
