Tweets of the week: Tom Coughlin named Hall of Fame semifinalist, Calvin Ridley’s crispy routes, and more

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Tom Coughlin was named a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. Coughlin coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002.

A head coach worthy of the Hall.



Congratulations to Tom Coughlin, named a semifinalist for the @ProFootballHOF! pic.twitter.com/1S0MI44mjd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 14, 2023

The Jaguars, Calvin Ridley, and the NFL helped fuel the hype with pictures, workouts, and highlight videos.

Calvin Ridley putting in WORK



( via @CalvinRidley1) pic.twitter.com/jploNLWZOu — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 13, 2023

Here's a little reminder of how CRISP @CalvinRidley1's routes are ‍ pic.twitter.com/GHpPtCdDV2 — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2023

Former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson announced his retirement. Jackson played for the Jaguars from 2016-2018.

Oh…



Congratulations on your retirement, Malik! pic.twitter.com/qI8qXlVxe9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 14, 2023

Josh Allen and Cooper Hodges celebrated birthdays!



We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday.

THIRST TRAP TREVOR THURSDAYS



ANIME BODYPILLOW EDITION pic.twitter.com/wTKM48KLP4 — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) July 13, 2023

I asked our followers if they would be attending this year’s training camp, and 51.9% said no.

Will you be attending #Jaguars Training Camp? — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) July 12, 2023

Hays Carlyon shared his thoughts on Cam Robinson coming back during week 5 post-suspension:

Good Morning Football’s Sara Walsh named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley as the duo she is most excited to watch this upcoming season.



Whiteboard Wednesday ️



The duo @Sara_Walsh is most excited to watch this season is ________________@Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/i7k5YOapGC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 12, 2023

We saw a glimpse of Tank Bigsby’s workout:

Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars) Running Back work pic.twitter.com/NietGKXsRs — Brad Lester (@BradLester1) July 11, 2023

Jamal Agnew shared his Mount Rushmore of returners:

The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars hosted the Jacksonville Armada FC’s practice.

Jimmy Smith shared an accolade:

VS the 2000 Ravens defense though pic.twitter.com/2fRovUgESF — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) July 10, 2023

ESPN’s Louis Riddick is a fan of the Jaguars’ running game and Calvin Ridley.

You thought @LRiddickESPN was done praising the Jaguars?

Hear his thoughts on the presence of ETN and Bigsby in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/HNIMsYS5In — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 10, 2023

Louis Riddick Jaguars fans

He seems to have bought into the hype too . pic.twitter.com/mpLALtqHeq — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 10, 2023

The Jaguars shared a few previews of Miller Electric Center:

First Things First’s Nick Wright thinks this is going to be a “monster” year for Trevor Lawrence: