In his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and playing in his first full season since 2016, guard Brandon Scherff was ranked as the ninth-best interior lineman by ESPN’s yearly player poll.

The poll surveys players, coaches, and executives from across the league to rank every position group’s best player.

Scherff is the second-highest-rated Jaguar so far from the poll, one spot behind eighth-ranked tight end Evan Engram.

In his eighth year in the league, Scherff helped bolster the Jaguars' line, specifically in the run game. His run block win rate of 71.8% helped the team rise from 22nd in the league in rushing offense to 14th.

He was also named a captain for the team before ever playing a regular season snap.

“He’s still a load against defensive tackles and has the quickness and power to disrupt defenders,” an NFC scout said when surveyed for the ESPN+ poll.

Scherff played the most games in his career last season (17) but was not voted to the Pro Bowl for only the third time in his career.

The 31-year-old was the game’s third-best interior lineman on last season’s poll, leading every guard in 2022 with a 76.7% run block win rate.

His production in his final year with the Washington Commanders led the Jaguars to sign the then free-agent Scherff to a three-year $49.5 million deal last offseason.

The recognition from ESPN was not Scherff’s only top ranking of the week, as the scouts at Sports Info Solutions ranked Scherff as the game’s eighth-best interior lineman. Both ESPN’s and Sports Info Solutions’ lists were largely the same in terms of who was on each, but in a separate list based on statistical analysis from SIS, Scherff fell out of the top 10 completely.

The uptick in production from the line also led to running back Travis Etienne earning votes as one of the league’s top backs. Etienne was one of six honorable mention backs, after rushing for over 1,100 yards in his first full season in the NFL.

Still to be ranked are quarterbacks (7/17) and wide receivers (7/18).