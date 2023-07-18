Twitter reactions to Evan Engram signing a 3-year contract with the Jaguars

After waiting the entire off-season for news about Evan Engram’s contract, one day shy of the deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram reached a 3-year $41.25 million deal. Jaguars Twitter is unmatched, so I asked for your gif reactions to the wonderful news. There are currently over 200 responses, so I chose a few of my favorites to share.

Honorable mention: Evan Engram’s and the Jaguars' reactions to the news

My mood getting ready to go sign these papers https://t.co/wJgscQlzVD — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) July 17, 2023

I am ecstatic that the Jaguars and Evan Engram were able to come to an agreement. As the days got closer to the deadline, I was beginning to think that he would play the season with the franchise tag. How do you feel about Evan Engram staying in Jacksonville for the next three years? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.