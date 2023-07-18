Miller Electric Center formally opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Jaguars Owner Shad Khan calls it ‘the gold standard for a long time to come’

With the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Training Camp around the corner, their new facility, Miller Electric Center, formally opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke, Miller Electric Company Chief Executive Officer Henry Brown, Haskell President and Chief Executive Officer James O’Leary, and Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson took to the podium to cut the ribbon at the new facility.

And the Jaguars officially have a new home away from home. pic.twitter.com/P49E1uZH9D — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 18, 2023

The 125,000 sq ft performance center is a public-private partnership between the city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars. The facility contains a draft room, office space, locker rooms, recovery and training areas, player dining, medical support facilities, and a weight room. The locker room features 91 individual lockers to accommodate the off-season roster. The facility also features 2,070 shaded grandstand seats for fans, restrooms, concessions, art, and a Fanatics Pro Shop. When asked if the 900 ft Pro Shop would be open year-round, 1st Downtown Jacksonville stated, “The plan is for it to be open before games and during training camp, with more dates to come.”

“When I think about the relationship between the Jaguars and Jacksonville, the word that comes to mind is ‘partnership’…



I look forward to our shared future. No matter what it holds, we’re going to get it done.” - @DonnaDeegan@meco_jax | @1stdowntownjax pic.twitter.com/hdLzdRJ9pG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 18, 2023

Shad Khan, Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, and Mark Lamping here to introduce the #Jaguars new football facility. pic.twitter.com/N0Uh1eq22X — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 18, 2023

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan stated he “couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present,” and spoke about the partnership between the community, the city of Jacksonville, the Jaguars organization, and Miller Electric. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan also touched on the joint venture, “The partnership between Jacksonville and the Jaguars goes so much deeper than financial support,” and “It’s our shared vision for a united community and a thriving downtown that lifts up the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Head Coach Doug Pederson says it makes a difference to have a place they can call home. “Our job is not finished. It’s just begun. What we started last year as a football team is only going to continue and get better. I can’t wait to see our players this Friday and next Tuesday when they report to walk into this building. Some have already seen it. Just to see the smile on their faces, to have a beautiful practice field out here to host training camp and many other events … I’m just so excited for that as the football coach here.”

New Jaguars team meeting room: pic.twitter.com/3B7wbuA5Lq — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 18, 2023

#Jaguars new weight room with brand new equipment. A view of the indoor practice field as well: pic.twitter.com/cJWZlEWUvy — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 18, 2023

General Manager Trent Baalke highlighted the importance of the players and coaches, along with how he believes more in people than buildings, but he thinks the new facility is “a better working environment and it’s going magnify the ability of the people in there to win.”

Jaguars pro shop. This will be open before games on Fridays and gamedays. It’ll also be open for the open training camp practices: pic.twitter.com/cbLrbFihPN — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 18, 2023

Calvin Ridley’s locker. Agent 0 pic.twitter.com/RD9sk3XQee — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 18, 2023

This will be nice. Lot of shade pic.twitter.com/lBMqDqgARO — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 18, 2023

Training Camp starts on Friday, July 21st for rookies, first-year players, and veterans recovering from injuries, and the rest of the team will report Tuesday, July 25th. You can find tickets for training camp here.

Biking to training camp later this month? We have several bike racks available in front of Miller Electric Center! ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/we8TMYydqD — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) July 17, 2023

