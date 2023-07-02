Jaguars and 1st Downtown Jacksonville share updates on Miller Electric Center

With the Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp starting soon, 1st Downtown Jacksonville and the Jaguars have been sharing sneak peeks of the new training facility. After holding last year’s training camp at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville due to construction, fans are expected to be able to attend this year’s training camp at Miller Electric Center.

The grass is always greener at Miller Electric Center! pic.twitter.com/2dEQh7UOgt — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) April 28, 2023

The 125,000 sq ft performance center contains a draft room, office space, locker rooms, recovery and training areas, player dining, medical support facilities, and a weight room. The facility also features 2,070 shaded grandstand seats for fans, restrooms, concessions, art, and a Fanatics Pro Shop. When asked if the Pro Shop would be open year-round, 1st Downtown Jacksonville stated, “The plan is for it to be open before games and during training camp, with more dates to come.”

Training camp, we're ready for you — we've got shade and seats to beat the heat! Miller Electric Center is looking closer to completion with each passing day. pic.twitter.com/wm6bSdDBAa — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) May 2, 2023

Training Camp starts on Friday, July 21st for rookies, first-year players, and veterans recovering from injuries, and the rest of the team will report Tuesday, July 25th.

Scoreboards going up at Miller Electric Center's outdoor practice fields today! pic.twitter.com/ZQlwTBvGdL — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) May 9, 2023

Reclining DreamSeats (complete with debossed @jaguars logo) have been installed in the team meeting rooms and auditorium at Miller Electric Center. pic.twitter.com/RzKY63AEEy — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) May 26, 2023

Miller Electric Center's player dining area is taking shape! @Jaguars players, coaches & football staff will soon be able to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the new space. The performance nutrition team considers allergies, food preferences and caloric needs. pic.twitter.com/pwdrW1SbFY — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 20, 2023

We're digging Miller Electric Center's player entrance and can't wait to see it completed in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/tMyj5XhT6F — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 21, 2023

️Can we get a … DUUUVAL?



Our three fan amenity zone murals at Miller Electric Center are going up and the start of this vibrant Arlin Graff piece has us energized and ready for training camp next month. pic.twitter.com/OMdWZXtVwP — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 22, 2023

Another fan amenity mural is up at Miller Electric Center! Artist DAAS of North Carolina created this piece. pic.twitter.com/ttlCd9BEPz — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 26, 2023

It’s almost time … another step closer to Miller Electric Center opening — fencing is up! ✅ pic.twitter.com/CTzpuSnM16 — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 27, 2023

PRO SHOP signage is up at Miller Electric Center! What @jaguars merch are you buying first? pic.twitter.com/UPfRwwB4nf — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) June 23, 2023