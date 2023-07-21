Madden 24 ratings: Jaguars' Lawrence not top 10?

It took a week of mini-releases, with one to two position groups being revealed per day, but we made it, everyone.

Every Madden 24 position group roster rating has been released, with EA Sports finally revealing the ratings for your future Super Bowl champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here you can see the Jaguars' complete player ratings.

Let’s break it down.

1. Calvin Ridley's Jaguar Debut

Jacksonville’s newly acquired star receiver Calvin Ridley enters the season with an 85 ranking, placing him as the 24th-ranked receiver in the NFL. While I absolutely would argue that he should be at minimum a 90-91, I can understand the Madden rating team being cautious not to overrate someone whose last game film was from October 2021. They may be erring on the side that someone who hasn't played full-contact football for one year and eight months may need time to knock the rust off and become acclimated to his new team's offense. However, I have a sneaky feeling that by Week 3-5, that rating will skyrocket into the 90s.

2. Top-12 QB?!

A travesty. Pure nonsense. Trevor Lawrence just misses the cut as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with an overall 82 ranking. This rating puts him at No. 11 among quarterbacks. His 82 rating places him behind players such as Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and many of the obvious top guys. I truly don't understand the logic here from the Madden team. An 87-89 rating I would have understood. Lawrence received a rating of 90+ only in the areas of injury (92), stamina (90), toughness (91), and throwing power (93). For anyone who watched how Lawrence performed in the second half of 2022, this is an obviously, objectively a terrible player evaluation.

Full top-20 QBs in Madden NFL 24: pic.twitter.com/5dsuNd5l2j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2023

Trevor Lawrence in 2022 was top-10 in:



✅Pass attempts

✅Pass yards

✅Passing TDs

✅Rush attempts (among QBs)

✅Rushing yards (among QBs)

✅Rush TDs (among QBs)#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ef2pFowVx7 — Yards Per Fantasy (@YardsPer) July 17, 2023

3. Jamal Agnew season

Madden finally put some respect on this man's name! Jamal Agnew enters the party with a 95 return rating, the second-best rating in the league for a kick or punt returner. Agnew is truly a touchdown cheat code for the Jaguars’ special teams unit and setting up the offense for more. Never forget, in addition to all the in-season touchdown returns, Agnew averaged nearly 38 yards per kick return in the 2022 playoffs.

4. Top-rated Jaguars

Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Josh Allen, and Tyson Campbell are tied as the highest-rated Jaguars. Each is rated as an 85 overall. As outlined above I truly think they snubbed the Jaguars here at multiple spots. Lawrence, Ridley, Campbell, and absolutely Darious Williams were all given extremely low ratings compared to what various advanced analytics reflect. I hate to type it out, but this truly feels like the old small market snub Jacksonville is known for.

Shout out to Jamal St. Cyr with News4Jax for posting out many of the Jaguars' position group ratings below.

Jaguars Defense:

Jaguars D-Line in Madden 24



Davon Hamilton- 78

Folorunso Fatukasi- 73

Roy Robertson-Harris- 72

Adam Gotsis- 70

Jeremiah Ledbetter- 66

Michael Dogbe- 66

Tyler Lacy- 66

Henry Mondeaux- 64

Nick Thurman- 64

Raymond Vahasek- 63 pic.twitter.com/5AZYoGEPnq — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Jaguars Middle LBs in Madden 24



Foyesade Oluokun - 84

Devin Lloyd - 76

Chad Muma - 70

Ventrell Miller - 67

Shaquille Quarterman - 65 pic.twitter.com/8XtJ1DMnvM — Travis D. Holmes (@TravLikesBacon) July 21, 2023

Jaguars Outside Linebackers in Madden 24



Josh Allen- 85

Travon Walker- 78

K'Lavon Chaisson- 70

Yasir Abdullah- 68

Jordan Smith- 60

De'Shaan Dixon- 58 pic.twitter.com/zvOhuS6v03 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Jaguars Cornerbacks in Madden 24



Tyson Campbell- 85

Darious williams- 79

Tre Herndon- 72

Chris Claybrooks- 68

Tevaughn Campbell- 68

Christian Braswell- 65

Gregory Junior- 65

Montaric brown- 64 pic.twitter.com/I2DGNbYtuN — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 20, 2023

Jaguars Safeties in Madden 24



Andre Cisco- 79

Rayshawn Jenkins- 76

Andrew Wingard- 74

Antonio Johnson 67

Daniel Thomas- 67

Erick Hallett II- 66 pic.twitter.com/LNEqzylOFX — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 17, 2023

Jaguars Offense:

Jaguars O-line in Madden 24



Brandon Scherff- 83

Cam Robinson- 78

Anton Harrison- 71

Tyler Shatley- 71

Luke Fortner- 70

Ben Bartch- 68

Walker Little- 68

Josh Wells- 66

Blake Hance- 65

Cooper Hodges- 64

Cole Van Lanen- 61 pic.twitter.com/NSba4TvTVm — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 19, 2023

Jaguars Runningbacks in Madden 24



Travis Etienne- 84

Dernest Johnson- 73

Tank Bigsby- 71

Snoop Conner- 66

Qadree Ollison- 64

Derek Parish(Fullback)- 61 pic.twitter.com/llfiyf0964 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 19, 2023

Note: JaMycal Hasty (not listed above)- 71

Jaguars Tight End ratings in Madden 24



Evan Engram- 84

Brenton Strange- 68

Luke Farrell- 62

Gerrit Prince- 61

Ross Matiscik (Long Snapper)- 26 pic.twitter.com/YpqpodgtbU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 20, 2023

Jaguars Wrs in Madden 24



Calvin Ridley- 85

Christian Kirk- 85

Zay Jones- 81

Jamal Agnew- 76 pic.twitter.com/gTqcXhvQ3I — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 17, 2023

Trevor Lawrence has an 82 overall in Madden 24



Did they get it right or should it be higher? pic.twitter.com/NUzW5m79aK — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 21, 2023

Special Teams:

Brandon McManus has a 76 overall in Madden 24 pic.twitter.com/YYT1s3KOzb — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 21, 2023

Logan Cooke has an 81 overall in Madden 24 pic.twitter.com/wxXr6YBckg — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 21, 2023

#Madden24 Kick Return Rating



1️⃣ Cordarrelle Patterson: 99

2️⃣ Jamal Agnew: 95

3️⃣ Nyheim Hines: 93

4️⃣ Kavontae Turpin: 92

5️⃣ Tyreek Hill: 92

6️⃣ Jakeem Grant: 91

7️⃣ Tyler Lockett: 91

8️⃣ Keisean Nixon: 90***

9️⃣ Kene Nwangwu: 90



*** 1st-Team All-Pro Kick Returner pic.twitter.com/51PIALyLxR — Hogg (@HoggNFL) July 20, 2023

Takeaways:

Some of the biggest (positive) takeaways for me were Calvin Ridley's speed (93) and acceleration (94); Travis Etienne interestingly having the exact same rating as Ridley in speed and acceleration (93 & 94); Jamal Agnew's incredible return ability (95); and rookie outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah having the fastest acceleration on the team (95) with a 90 speed rating!

For anyone with skill, the Jaguars definitely have a few pieces that will definitely make the game playable. Note: if the real Yasir plays to the level they have his raw attributes at, the sky will be the limit for the Jaguars' pass rush in 2023. Also, Evan Engram making the cut as a top-10 tight end and Tyson Campbell emerging as the 16th-best cornerback in the game (85) is good. However, I still sorta feel that Cambell was rated lower than he played in 2022.

Fan/Player Reactions:

(Tank Bigsby in the below video)

Video: NFL Rookie RBs react to their @EAMaddenNFL 24 Ratingspic.twitter.com/vgAeNdFd3u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2023

Mike Caldwell said he was their "Fastball" rusher.



I guess Madden agreed. https://t.co/aZWXci3fxS pic.twitter.com/ltel6kR37Q — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 18, 2023

Madden ratings are so bad dawg. Players are literally unplayable as if depth on a roster, and rotating guys isn’t a thing.



Terrible game. — Jaguars Script Writer (@NasPremier904) July 18, 2023

I guess the ratings for madden are ok Ridley and Kirk should be higher same as Zay and Cisco and Jenkings — jags fan (0-0) (@djh011911) July 17, 2023

Me arriving to madden hq and asking who’s responsible pic.twitter.com/VtLuc7JWZT https://t.co/jT66rIF9gZ — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) July 21, 2023

Jaguars offensive line is going to get bullied in Madden this year https://t.co/Dwlu3evN1s — John O’Leary (@JohnOLeary22) July 19, 2023

How has Walker Little not improved any since Madden 21?



Did stonewalling Khalil Mack for 4 quarters in a playoff game not warrant a 70? https://t.co/gjwodK7o9g — TrueNorthJag (@TrueNorthJag) July 19, 2023

To wrap up the week of Madden rating releases, Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Louis Riddick will be interviewing players and revealing additional player ratings during a one-hour special on Sunday, July 23 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

What are your thoughts, Big Cat Country? Which Jaguars player(s) do you see as ranked too low, or higher than expected, or is everyone pretty fairly gauged?