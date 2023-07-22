Jaguars fan favorite seasons: 2007



We are getting closer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff. To help count the days down, I thought it would be a good time to look at previous seasons. I asked on Twitter and Facebook what you consider the Jaguars’ best season. Of course, I received a lot of “1999” and “2017” answers, but there was also a mix of “1995”, “1996”, “1997”, and “2007”. I previously highlighted the 1997 season when we were 97 days away from the regular season kickoff, and we’ve covered 1995, 1996, and 1999, so let’s continue with the 2007 season.

During the 2007 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected (in draft order): DB Reggie Nelson, LB Justin Durant, WR Mike Sims-Walker, P Adam Podlesh, DE Brian Smith, G Uche Nwaneri, DB Josh Gattis, DT Derek Landri, WR John Broussard, LB Chad Nkang, and T Andrew Carnahan.

The team was coached by Jack Del Rio and finished with a regular-season record of 11-5 and 2nd in the AFC South. The defense ran a 4-3 alignment. The Jaguars ended the preseason with a record of 3-1. Jacksonville Municipal Stadium averaged 65,283 attendees per game and had a season total of 522,261 attendees.

Preseason uniforms

Week 1: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 9, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 10 - Titans 13

Attendance: 65,437

John Broussard scored the only touchdown. David Garrard completed 17 out of 30 attempted passes for 204 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 32 rushing yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 57 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 35.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 3.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 211 yards. Josh Scobee made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Rashean Mathis had a 23-yard interception. Marcus Stroud and Reggie Nelson both recorded one sack.

Week 1 uniforms

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 16, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 13 - Falcons 7

Attendance: 61,821

Week 2 video highlights

Reggie Williams scored the only touchdown. David Garrard completed 17 out of 25 attempted passes for 272 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 56 rushing yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 75 rushing yards. Dennis Northcutt averaged 10.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 134 yards. John Carney made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Mike Peterson recorded two sacks, Marcus Stroud and Brent Hawkins both registered 1.5 sacks, and John Henderson and Paul Spicer both recorded one sack.

Week 2 uniforms

Week 3: Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 23, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 23 - Broncos 14

Attendance: 76,463

Reggie Williams and Greg Jones scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 14 out of 20 attempted passes for 154 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 84 rushing yards, and Marcedes Lewis led with 44 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 29.67 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted two times for 80 yards. John Carney made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Sammy Knight had an interception, and Reggie Hayward recorded one sack.

Week 3 uniforms

Week 4: Bye week

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Chiefs 7

Attendance: 76,917

Maurice Jones-Drew and Dennis Northcutt scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 20 out of 27 attempted passes for 218 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 82 rushing yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 73 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 29.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 7.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 180 yards. John Carney made 1 out of 2 attempted field goals. Reggie Nelson had an interception. Rob Meier and Paul Spicer registered one sack.

Week 5 uniforms

Week 6: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 14, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 37 - Texans 17

Attendance: 63,715

Maurice Jones-Drew scored two touchdowns, and George Wrighster, Reggie Williams, and Daryl Smith scored one touchdown. David Garrard completed 22 out of 34 attempted passes for 221 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 125 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards and averaged 19.00 yards in kickoff returns. John Carney made 1 out of 2 attempted field goals. Brian Williams had an interception. Paul Spicer and Terry Cousin each had one sack.

Week 6 uniforms

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 22, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 7 - Colts 29

Attendance: 67,164

Maurice Jones-Drew scored the only touchdown. David Garrard completed 8 out of 12 attempted passes for 72 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 55 rushing yards, and Ernest Wilford led with 53 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 33.25 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 9.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted one time for 7 yards. Brian Williams had an interception, and Paul Spicer registered two sacks.

Week 7 uniforms

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Buccaneers 23

Attendance: 65,133

LaBrandon Toefield, Aaron Glenn, and Matt Jones scored touchdowns. Quinn Gray completed 7 out of 16 attempted passes for 100 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 68 rushing yards, and Greg Estandia led with 30 receiving yards. George Wrighster averaged 29.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 10.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted eight times for 364 yards. John Carney made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Reggie Nelson and Sammy Knight had interceptions. Rob Meier registered 1.5 sacks, and Marcus Stroud recorded 0.5 sacks.

Week 8 uniforms

Week 9: New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 4, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Saints 41

Attendance: 70,009

Reggie Williams, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Dennis Northcutt scored touchdowns. Quinn Gray completed 20 out of 33 attempted passes for 354 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 128 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 47.33 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times. John Carney made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Kenneth Pettway registered one sack.

Week 9 uniforms

Week 10: Tennessee Titans at LP Field on November 11, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 28 - Titans 13

Attendance: 69,143

Greg Jones scored two touchdowns, and Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor scored one touchdown. Quinn Gray completed 13 out of 23 attempted passes for 101 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 101 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards, averaged 14.50 yards in kickoff returns, and averaged 14.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 215 yards. Mike Peterson and Brian Williams had interceptions. Reggie Hayward registered 2.5 sacks, Clint Ingram recorded one sack, and Jeremy Mincey was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 10 uniforms

Week 11: San Diego Chargers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 18, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Chargers 17

Attendance: 66,732

Maurice Jones-Drew, Reggie Williams, and Marcedes Lewis scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 15 out of 24 attempted passes for 189 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 85 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 62 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 17.75 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 19.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 203 yards. Josh Scobee made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Reggie Nelson and Sammy Knight had interceptions.

Week 11 uniforms

Week 12: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 25, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 36 - Bills 14

Attendance: 64,546

Fred Taylor, Reggie Williams, and Maurice Jones-Drew scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 23 out of 37 attempted passes for 296 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 104 yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 65 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 26.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 12.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted one time for 51 yards. Josh Scobee made 5 out of 5 attempted field goals. Justin Durant and Sammy Knight had interceptions, and Paul Spicer registered one sack.

Week 12 uniforms

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts at RCA Dome on December 2, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 25 - Colts 28

Attendance: 57,302

Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcedes Lewis, and Dennis Northcutt scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 24 out of 29 attempted passes for 257 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 104 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 69 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 21.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 7.00 yards in punt returns. Josh Scobbe made 1 out of 2 attempted field goals. Reggie Nelson had an interception. Daryl Smith and Paul Spicer were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 13 uniforms

Week 14: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 9, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 37 - Panthers 6

Attendance: 66,090

Reggie Williams, Matt Jones, Clint Ingram, and Fred Taylor scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 20 out of 36 attempted passes for 230 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 132 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 90 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 19.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 20.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted one time for 26 yards. Josh Scobee made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Clint Ingram had a 39-yard field goal that resulted in a touchdown, and Daryl Smith registered one sack.

Week 14 uniforms

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 16, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 29 - Steelers 22

Attendance: 58,793

Ernest Wilford, Reggie Williams, Dennis Northcutt , and Fred Taylor scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 17 out of 33 attempted passes for 197 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 147 rushing yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 81 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 18.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 3.75 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 145 yards. Josh Scobee made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Brent Hawkins registered two sacks. John Henderson, Paul Spicer, and Bobby McCray each recorded one sack.

Week 15 uniforms

Week 16: Oakland Raiders at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 23, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 49 - Raiders 11

Attendance: 66,905

Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew, Greg Jones, David Garrard, Matt Jones, Reggie Williams, Richard Angulo scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 11 out of 18 attempted passes for 199 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 111 rushing yards, and Maurice Jones-Drew led with 96 receiving yards. Scott Starks averaged 10.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Dennis Northcutt averaged 2.75 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 201 yards. Reggie Nelson, Terry Cousin, and Jamaal Fudge had interceptions. Bobby McCray registered two sacks, and Justin Durant and Bobby Williams both recorded one sack.

Week 16 uniforms

Week 17: Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 30, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 28 - Texans 42

Attendance: 70,660

Ernest Wilford scored two touchdowns, and Reggie Williams and Matt Jones scored one touchdown. Quinn Gray completed 25 out of 39 attempted passes for 302 yards. Greg Jones led the team with 71 rushing yards, and Matt Jones led with 138 receiving yards. Chad Owens averaged 18.80 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 199 yards. Scott Starks had an interception. Jeremy Mincey and Rob Meier were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 17 uniforms

AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 5, 2008

Final score: Jaguars 31 - Steelers 29

Attendance: 63,629

Maurice Jones-Drew scored two touchdowns, and Fred Taylor and Rashean Mathis scored one touchdown. David Garrard completed 9 out of 21 attempted passes for 140 yards, nd led the team with 58 rushing yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 43 receiving yards and averaged 96.00 yards in kickoff returns. Dennis Northcutt averaged 10.33 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 200 yards. Josh Scobee made 1 out of 2 field goal attempts. Rashean Mathis had two interceptions and one resulted in a touchdown. Derek Landri had one interception and one sack. Jeremy Mincey, Bobby McCray, Rob Meier, John Henderson, and Paul Spicer each registered one sack.

AFC Wild Card uniforms

AFC Divisional Playoff: New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 12, 2008

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Patriots 31

Attendance: 68,756

Matt Jones and Ernest Wilford scored touchdowns. David Garrard completed 22 out of 33 attempted passes for 278 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 47 rushing yards, and Marcedes Lewis led with 74 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 12.20 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted one time for 50 yards. Josh Scobee made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. John Henderson registered one sack.

AFC Divisional Playoff uniforms

Please share your memories from the 2007 season with us in the comments.