Tweets of the week: Evan Engram is home, a preview of Jaguars Training Camp, and more



Evan Engram announced he was home following the news that he would be staying in Jacksonville for three more years and shared his thoughts on Madden’s fastest tight end ratings.

Pure blasphemy! George gotta be paying them boys https://t.co/xWdzrfkbwB — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) July 20, 2023

Two of my favorites, Foye Oluokun and Jamal Agnew, responded to the news of Dawuane Smoot being re-signed.

Smooooooot — Mal (@jamalagnew) July 21, 2023

Former Jaguars running back James Robinson signed with the New York Giants.

The #Giants have signed former Jaguars and Jets RB James Robinson. Some added RB depth ahead of camp. pic.twitter.com/3fsA5LnWD3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 21, 2023

Jaguar cub Banks made his debut at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

See Banks, beginning TODAY! He is finally ready to explore his habitat with mom in Range of the Jaguar. Babette and Banks have the choice to explore the behind-the-scenes area, outdoor habitat or stay indoors. Banks is a precocious cub with a high level of curiosity! pic.twitter.com/AVUeDSJtea — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (@jacksonvillezoo) July 20, 2023

Jeff Lageman, Shad Khan, and Chris Claybrooks celebrated birthdays.

Ben Bartch celebrated a birthday and was added to the PUP list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed OL Ben Bartch on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) July 22, 2023

We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday.

YOU KNOW WHAT DAY IT IS pic.twitter.com/WRi6ZsghKR — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) July 20, 2023

Lift Jax shared a few murals from a partnership with Eastside Legacy Business Council, Jax Wall Project, Historic Eastside CDC, and the Jaguars.

Have you explored all the new murals along A. Philip Randolph Blvd? Thanks to a partnership between the Eastside Legacy Business Council, Jax Wall Project, @CdcEastside and @jaguars, local artists and volunteers helped make OutEast more beautiful and give the businesses along the… pic.twitter.com/u0ZIiviEVv — LIFT JAX (@LiftJax) July 19, 2023

KC Hahey shared a video from the Jaguars’ training camp.

The NFL highlighted two big plays from Rayshawn Jenkins during the 2022 season.

Week 15: Game-winning pick-6 in OT

Week 18: Forced fumble to lead @Jaguars to AFC South title



Rayshawn Jenkins clutched up for #DUUUVAL last season. @Jenkz_26 pic.twitter.com/tN73ZDcElZ — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2023

Maurice Jones-Drew named Travis Etienne the best running back under 25.

Do you agree with @MJD's RB superlatives for the 2023 season? pic.twitter.com/27p61j5yZV — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 17, 2023

Tom McManus shared this wonderful message:

Love this team and organization. It was an honor and a privilege and it still is. Best fan base out there. Best people too. Now let's go win the whole damn thing damnit! LFG Jags! https://t.co/TwSk8tzJol — Tom McManus (@meathead55) July 17, 2023

