Tweets of the week: Evan Engram is home, a preview of Jaguars’ training camp, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week.

By cnconnor
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images


Evan Engram announced he was home following the news that he would be staying in Jacksonville for three more years and shared his thoughts on Madden’s fastest tight end ratings.

Two of my favorites, Foye Oluokun and Jamal Agnew, responded to the news of Dawuane Smoot being re-signed.

Former Jaguars running back James Robinson signed with the New York Giants.

Jaguar cub Banks made his debut at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Jeff Lageman, Shad Khan, and Chris Claybrooks celebrated birthdays.

Ben Bartch celebrated a birthday and was added to the PUP list.

We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday.

Lift Jax shared a few murals from a partnership with Eastside Legacy Business Council, Jax Wall Project, Historic Eastside CDC, and the Jaguars.

KC Hahey shared a video from the Jaguars’ training camp.

The NFL highlighted two big plays from Rayshawn Jenkins during the 2022 season.

Maurice Jones-Drew named Travis Etienne the best running back under 25.

Tom McManus shared this wonderful message:

Just going to leave this fun fact here:

