Jaguars’ Ben Bartch placed on PUP list

On Saturday, Jaguars left guard Ben Bartch was placed on the team’s Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Bartch was put on the list after the first day of Jaguars training camp when rookies and injured veteran players reported on July 21st.

The full team will report by the 25th, with practice first starting and being open to the public on the 26th.

According to the NFL bylines, the training camp PUP list is defined as the following:

Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.

Bartch was reported to have “dislocated his knee and suffered ligament damage” during a Week 5 game against the Texans last season.

He was seen practicing on the sidelines during Jaguars OTAs this summer.

If Bartch remains on the PUP list after the team cuts the roster to 53, he will be required to miss six weeks of the upcoming season.

The fourth-year veteran has started 17 total games over the course of his career, beginning last year as the team’s starting left guard.

Bartch is the team’s second loss along the offensive line this offseason, as starting left tackle Cam Robinson is suspended for the first four games of the year.

How concerned does this news make you, Jaguars fans?